Few things are more relaxing than a day at the golf course. If you play often, you may be looking for ways to enhance your game. There are several products that let you practice at home, better understand the course, and choose the right club for certain shots. Whether you’re a casual or seasoned golfer, the right balls, putting mat, and rangefinder can change your game exponentially.

Putting Mat

For many players, their short game is the most challenging part of playing golf. Practicing putting at home, however, is a surefire way to get better. When choosing a putting mat, size is one of the top considerations. Some mats are up to 10 feet long, letting you practice challenging distance putts from the comfort of your home.

Some of the most popular mats have features that enhance the putt’s difficulty, such as a reduced hole size or a slope. Many putting mats have gridlines and measurements that help you improve putting precision. For example, if you practice daily with a mat that measures the distance from the hole, you will quickly learn how much power is needed to sink your putt.

Rangefinder

Knowing how far you are from your target can be challenging, but rangefinders can calculate the distance for you. According to some golfers, the most desirable rangefinders can calculate compensated distances as well. This means that they account for weather, incline or decline, and other variables.

Most rangefinders resemble a monocular and have built-in lasers that measure distance. Using one is intuitive, as you simply look through the eyepiece at the hole and click a button. The rangefinder then bounces a laser off the target and tells you how far you are from it.

Golf watch

It should come as no surprise that there are now smartwatches designed specifically for golf. Golf watches have fine-tuned features to enhance your golf game, such as mapping the golf course you’re playing, suggesting clubs based on your swing, and even telling you the distance of your shot. Most golf watches also have many of the same features as traditional smartwatches, including touch-screen displays, phone notifications, and customizable watch faces.

When choosing a golf watch, you should consider how easy it is to use and how comfortable it is to wear. The best models are usually versatile enough to be used on and off the golf course. Some golf watches let you add debit or credit card information, so you don’t have to reach for your wallet when paying for items on the course or in the pro shop.

Golf balls

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best way to enhance your golf game, such as investing in golf balls suitable for your skill level. Critical differences in design and construction make certain golf balls better for specific shots or players, which is why it’s helpful to learn which ball is right for you. Golf balls often have between one to five layers of material, and those with the most layers usually provide more distance and spin.

Having a wide selection of golf balls in your arsenal is ideal for players who want to perfect their shot. It’s recommended to have high-end balls for distance shots with fewer hazards and cheaper balls for holes with water hazards.

Best products to improve your game

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

The putting mat has an elegant wooden design that adds flair to your home or office. It automatically returns balls, making it more convenient than most. It has a regulation-size hole as well as a reduced-size hole for enhanced difficulty.

Bushnell Pro XE Golf Laser Rangefinder

The rangefinder features an impressive range of vision at roughly 1,200 yards and is effective within approximately 10 yards. It’s waterproof and has a magnetic cart mount for easy transport from hole to hole. It features a durable design, and it’s easy to switch between distance settings.

Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch

This beginner-friendly watch features a 1.2-inch display and comes pre-loaded with 42,000 courses in full color. It tracks the distance of your shots and suggests the best club based on your distance and typical play habits. You can also customize the watch face and link your debit or credit card for contactless payment.

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

These four-layer balls are known for their consistent flight and longer distance. The balls, often used by professionals, also have a soft cast urethane elastomer cover for better spin and more control. They’re available in low- and high-numbered packs.

