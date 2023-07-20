Which activewear is best for social events?

Have you ever asked yourself if you can get away with wearing workout clothes all the time? The answer is yes, you can, and you should wear comfortable activewear as often as possible. More and more people are saying sayonara to lugging around a gym bag in order to switch from formalwear to gym clothes and back again.

Instead, they’re opting to cut out inefficiencies and get the best of both worlds with comfortable activewear that doubles as a fashionable outfit for social events.

The trick to rocking this trend is to choose activewear that’s flattering, fashionable and practical. Find versatile staple pieces that enable you to move easily through whatever kind of day you’re having, whether it involves work, the gym, errands or happy hour, in comfort and style.

Why wear activewear to social events?

Today, we’re busier than ever and rush from household obligations to work demands to errands to social events. Practical clothes can streamline your day to make the chaos of balancing priorities simple.

But who wants to sacrifice fashionableness for practicality? Luckily, activewear comes in many stylish and flattering options to create comfortable, wearable and fashionable pieces for the busiest of shoppers.

Feel more confident

Just like standing in a power stance before a meeting can increase your feelings of confidence and help you rock a speech or presentation, wearing a power outfit can make you feel unstoppable and able to conquer whatever challenges come your way.

When you incorporate flattering workout gear into your social events wardrobe, you’ll feel sporty, cute and stylish, and your feelings of confidence and ease will translate to a relaxed demeanor, which can lead to better interactions with everyone around you.

Make fitness your lifestyle

Not only is wearing activewear all the time comfortable and efficient, but it’s part of an overall commitment to a fitness lifestyle and raises your health consciousness.

If you wear comfortable activewear all the time, even to social events, you’ll always be ready for an impromptu workout. While others are calling Ubers to avoid scuffing leather shoes, twisting an ankle in heels or damaging flimsy articles of clothing, you’ll be opting to walk (or run!) those 10 blocks home.

You may also find yourself incorporating other elements of a healthy lifestyle into your daily routine by opting to eat well and move your body throughout the day. When you’re always dressed for a workout, why settle for a sedentary lifestyle?

Comfort meets versatility

Manifique Seamless Leggings

Activewear is about as comfortable and agile as clothing can get. Activewear is typically made from highly breathable, stretchy and supportive fabrics like spandex. Substituting leggings for pants, for example, will give you a far better range of movement, flexibility and all-day comfort, whether you’re enjoying movie night with friends at home, squeezing in spinning on the way to grab drinks with coworkers or going on a date at the coffee shop and jogging home after.

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker

For even more versatility, you can layer athletic pieces like sneakers with formal attire like a blazer. Comfortable activewear pieces can be bought in subtle, understated designs and neutral colors to blend nicely into an outfit for any occasion.

Patelai 2 Pack Women’s Padded Sports Bra

It’s always a good idea to get creative when layering pieces. When going to a festive occasion like a party or beer garden, try wearing a vibrant sports bra under a denim jacket or pair a running crop top with high-waisted jeans. Mixing in denim and leather will make sure your outfit feels balanced, rather than like you just left the gym, and adding in some fun pieces of jewelry like a layered necklace or gold hoops can make any outfit feel complete.

CRZ Yoga Women’s Pima Cotton Workout Long Sleeve Shirt

With lots of workplaces loosening dress codes, you may even be able to get away with wearing that athletic outfit to work. Many activewear pieces are now designed with this dual function in mind, and include features inspired by business formal attire, like ruching and asymmetrical hemlines, to truly work alongside professional pieces in an office setting.

Amoretu Women’s Top

Try pairing a performance wear piece like a breathable cotton tee with structured pants and use running shoes as your standard footwear to get the look. Another fun variation is to pair a refined pair of workout leggings with a flowy blouse to blend in when you’re in the workplace.

Top picks for stylish activewear

Best activewear sports bras

Wacoal Sport High-Impact Underwire Bra

The comfort of a sports bra meets the support and shape of a regular bra in this underwire performance bra made for people of all sizes. It provides full coverage and a full-figure fit and it wicks away moisture for odor-free workouts, daily life and social events.

Puma Seamless Sports Bra

This is a nonrestrictive yet supportive sports bra that can easily be worn with nothing on top at the gym or with high-waisted jeans or a leather jacket. You’ll look effortlessly cool, and no one will be on to the fact that you’re also supremely comfortable.

Best activewear leggings and joggers

Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Ankle Length Leggings with Pockets

When adding a pair of activewear leggings to your everyday wardrobe, seek refined shades that blend with everything that’s in your closet. You can pair these leggings with a denim jacket, a blazer, a cute blouse or a hoodie. If you have a flexible workplace code, you may even be able to pair these with a long, flowy blouse to go from the office to happy hour.

Ajisa Women’s Drawstring Joggers with Pockets

Comfortable activewear has been on the rise in streetwear catalogs for years, and joggers are the epitome of activewear fashion in 2021. Whether you’re actually going for a run before grabbing drinks or dinner with friends or simply love the laid-back comfort of joggers, this pair doesn’t disappoint.

Best activewear tops

CQC Women’s Sleeveless Polo Athletic Tank

Not only is this sleeveless polo shirt fashionable and versatile enough to wear with practically any bottoms, it also provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun. That type of hybrid practicality and fashion is the essence of a good activewear piece. This athletic tee would look especially trendy with a pair of mom jeans or a flirty and fun denim skirt. It is moisture-wicking to keep you cool and fresh all day.

Adidas Women’s Post-Game Cropped Hoodie

There’s nothing that embodies the effortless coolness of activewear chic like a cropped Adidas hoodie. Pair this hoodie with high-waisted shorts to look sporty and stylish at brunch or any other social gathering.

Best sneakers

Adidas Women’s Originals Superstar Casual Sneakers

Sneakers are having an absolute streetwear moment and can be worn with practically anything, from a light and breezy sundress to a business pantsuit to a full-on athletic outfit, so you can tackle your day from start to finish. If you’re currently doing your commute in heels, your feet will thank you for making the switch. These sneakers are cozy and highly on-trend.

Adidas Women’s Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Buying an Adidas running shoe with a slick profile and dark colors is a great choice for someone who wants to seamlessly integrate athletic footwear into their wardrobe. This is a comfortable running-inspired laceless shoe whose cloudfoam midsole will keep you supported wherever your day takes you.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

