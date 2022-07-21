Which girls’ softball cleats are best?

Softball is a terrific sport for young girls to develop their athleticism and communication skills, but they also need high-quality gear to play well. You don’t want your child sliding around all over the field, so a good pair of softball cleats is crucial.

The best girls’ softball cleats offer excellent traction and protection and are comfortable to wear all day. For example, the Nike Kids’ Hyperdiamond 4 Keystone Softball Cleats are a favorite among youth girls because of their stylish design, secure feel, and superior stability.

What to know before you buy girls’ softball cleats

Size

The size is nearly as important as the construction of shoes. Your kid’s shoes should fit comfortably with a little extra room in the toe box. You don’t want them to fit too tight, as they can feel awkward and cause soreness after extended periods. However, you must ensure they’re not too large either since it can cause your child to trip over themselves, possibly leading to injury.

Cleats

Adult softball players in more competitive leagues might use metal cleats, but most kids’ cleats are molded because of safety concerns. Metal cleats offer the best traction but aren’t as durable as molded cleats. Molded cleats have studs sculpted right onto the bottom plate and are usually made of hard plastic or rubber.

Turf cleats are what your child needs if they play on artificial surfaces. They have a pattern of rubber nubs and provide excellent traction on indoor fields. They’re also great for training and usually cheaper than molded cleats.

Ankle length

You won’t find many high-cut girls’ softball cleats, but there are several low-cut and mid-cut cleats. Low-cut cleats are ideal for younger children and fast players because of their lightweight build and sleek shape. However, mid-cut cleats can benefit taller children who need extra stability. Mid-cut cleats are bulkier than low-cut cleats, but they provide more ankle support and a more secure feel.

What to look for in quality girls’ softball cleats

Upper

The upper covers the top of the foot and must be durable and protective. However, it also needs to be breathable because you don’t want your child’s feet to get too hot or sweaty. Most softball cleats have mesh fabric overlays for increased airflow, making them breathable and more suitable for wearing for extended periods.

Midsole

The midsole should have a protective layer of cushioning. It’s a big part of what makes softball shoes comfortable enough to wear for extended periods since the studs would cause soreness without sufficient cushioning. Cushioning is usually made from ethyl vinyl acetate foam, a flexible material that allows for increased energy transfer, giving players an extra spring in their step.

Traction

Traction is the most crucial feature of a high-quality softball cleat. Without sufficient traction, your child might slip or slide unintentionally and might not be able to move as quickly. Cleats use spikes to dig into the ground and are great for running on dirt and muddy or wet grass. Longer studs are suitable for outfielders, while shorter ones are best for infielders.

How much you can expect to spend on girls’ softball cleats

Girls’ softball cleats are relatively inexpensive. You can get a high-quality pair for $30-$50. However, if your child is a beginner and you want to get them something basic and reliable, you can find a pair for $15-$30.

Girls softball cleats FAQ

How long do softball cleats last?

A. It depends on how often your child plays, but their cleats should be usable for 12 to 18 months unless they outgrow them.

Are soccer cleats suitable for playing softball?

A. Yes. However, soccer cleats aren’t as protective as softball cleats since they don’t have a toe cap. Also, they’re not designed to provide traction on hard dirt surfaces, so there’s a greater risk of sliding.

What are the best girls’ softball cleats to buy?

Top girls’ softball cleats

Nike Kids’ Hyperdiamond 4 Keystone Softball Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are comfortable and have a flashy design, making them suitable for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a leather upper with molded details for extra protection, and the padded tongue and collar create a secure fit. They have a thick heel for prolonged wear and tear, and the foam midsole provides excellent stability. Plus, they come in six colors.

What you should consider: They run small, and some customers complained about the upper not being durable enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top girls’ softball cleats for the money

Adidas Kids’ Purehustle 2 MD Softball Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats offer excellent support and have a classic design, making them ideal for beginners and intermediate players.

What you’ll love: They have a durable textile upper and a mesh fabric tongue for increased breathability. The Lightstrike midsole is packed with plenty of cushioning for stability and improved responsiveness during strides. The molded studs give players excellent grip, and the sockliner provides a secure feel.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s best to buy a half size up for players who wear thick socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Kids Glyde RM Softball Cleats

What you need to know: These mid-cut cleats have a bulky design, making them excellent for players looking for extra stability.

What you’ll love: They have a molded heel and a breathable mesh-covered toe box for increased airflow to help players keep their feet cool and dry for longer. The heel pocket provides superior comfort, and the midfoot offers a locked-down feel for improved support.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as other softball cleats in the same price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

