Black Nike shoes aren’t as glamorous as white shoes, but they don’t get as dirty and are much easier to clean.

Which black Nike shoes are best?

When it comes to athletic wear, the first brand you might think of is Nike. Nike is known primarily for its high-quality shoes, and it should be your first stop if you’re looking for a stylish or functional pair of new black athletic shoes.

The best black Nike shoes have a streamlined look and offer unmatched comfort and performance. For example, the Nike Men’s Air Max Excee Shoes are popular, thanks to their sleek design, lightweight feel and versatility.

What to know before you buy black Nike shoes

Purpose

Most Nike shoes are made with a focus on athletic performance. However, many styles are suitable for wearing casually. Some are comfortable enough for working out, running errands or even wearing as a simple pair of everyday shoes. There are also a few shoes with a streamlined look that you can pair with a casual outfit.

Size

The last thing you want is for your shoes to cause pain or discomfort. To help prevent that, you need to wear the correct size. Most Nike shoes are true to size and should correspond with your regular shoe size.

However, it’s best to consult a size chart whenever in doubt. Ideally, you want to have a bit of room in the toe area, but not too much since shoes that are too big can feel awkward and cause you to trip.

Black vs. black with colored details

If you’re looking for an all-black Nike shoe, there are plenty to choose from. These get hotter than shoes of other colors, making them less-than-ideal for warm climates. However, all-black Nike shoes are often allowed at most retail workplaces where safety shoes aren’t required.

If the idea of an all-black shoe is too dull for you, many black shoes have colored trim or details. For example, black shoes with white Nike swoosh logos or a different colored outsole are flashier and can spice up any casual outfit.

What to look for in quality black Nike shoes

Durable upper

The upper is one of the most important components of a shoe. A durable upper helps increase a shoe’s longevity and keeps your feet cool and dry. Most uppers are made from breathable mesh fabric and have synthetic leather overlays for added protection and durability.

Midsole cushioning

If you’ve ever slipped on a pair of shoes and found them hard, the cushioning is worn out, or they never had much in the first place. Cushioning is crucial for comfort, and most Nike shoes have plenty of it embedded in the midsole.

In addition to comfort, sufficient cushioning helps increase energy transfer and responsiveness, making strides easier and minimizing impact shocks.

Traction

The worst thing about low-quality athletic shoes is the lack of traction on the outsole. Insufficient traction means slipping or sliding can occur more often, which can be dangerous, especially in wet environments.

Most Nike shoes have a durable rubber outsole with a textured pattern for superior grip on various surfaces. If you plan on using your new shoes solely for working out, it’s crucial to have a pair that give you enough traction to prevent injury.

How much you can expect to spend on black Nike shoes

You can find reliable black Nike shoes for $50-$100. However, if you want something more durable or shoes with a premium design, you can expect to spend up to $150.

Black Nike shoes FAQ

Are black Nike shoes OK for high school students required to wear a uniform?

A. Some high schools are strict with their dress code and often require students to wear formal black shoes. However, some schools are more lenient and allow students to wear all-black athletic shoes.

Are black Nike shoes in style?

A. Black athletic shoes, in general, are trending and can complement a variety of casual summer or fall outfits.

What are the best black Nike shoes to buy?

Top black Nike shoes to buy

Nike Air Max Excee Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a modern look but are versatile enough for light workouts, such as jogging and weightlifting.

What you’ll love: These shoes boast the classic Air Max 90 style and have a visible air unit for a stylish look. The upper is made with mesh, leather and suede and has synthetic overlays for added durability. Plus, the outsole has rubber pods for a lightweight feel.

What you should consider: They have a narrow build and aren’t as comfortable as some other Nike shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top black Nike shoes for the money

Nike Air Monarch IV Cross-Training Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer elite performance and superior comfort during tough workouts.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a mesh tongue and lining for improved breathability and an Air-Sole unit in the phylon midsole for extra cushioning and responsiveness. The padded footbed makes them super comfortable for exercising, and the rubber outsole provides excellent traction on various surfaces.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as other athletic Nike shoes, and there are some reports of them squeaking after every step after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are excellent for runners but are versatile and comfortable enough for everyday wear.

What you’ll love: These are designed for optimal flexibility and mobility and have a knit design for a stylish look. The flex grooves on the outsole provide responsiveness on each stride, and the midfoot has plenty of support. Also, the heel is packed with cushioning for increased shock absorption.

What you should consider: The laces come undone easily, and the upper isn’t as breathable as those found on other Nike shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

