Which dog carrier purse is best?

Dogs thrive when they have access to stimulation and socialization outside the home. While larger breeds can’t always accompany their human companion, small dogs can go nearly anywhere, thanks to designer dog carrier purses.

The PetsHome Dog Carrier combines fashion and functionality, featuring a storage pocket and plenty of airflow. Its faux leather exterior is water-resistant and sturdy enough to keep your dog safe and secure.

What to know before you buy a dog carrier purse

Your dog’s personality

Some small dog breeds are protective of their owners and suspicious of those who enter their personal space. If your dog shows any signs of aggression toward others, consider purchasing a dog carrier that closes instead. This will ensure your dog is safely contained and will lessen stress for your dog and those around you.

Your dog’s size

Not all dogs are small enough to carry comfortably. While your dog may be small enough to fit in the carrier purse, it may be too heavy. Before making a purchase, check your pet’s size and weight, and honestly estimate your ability to carry it safely.

Why choose a dog carrier purse?

While there is no shortage of dog carriers on the market, there are only a few dog carrier purses that are both discreet and fashionable. Dog purses feature trendy materials that complement your wardrobe, too. Some may be completely unaware that your purse contains your canine companion.

What to look for in a quality dog carrier purse

Material

Select a dog carrier purse made of durable materials that don’t stain or become soiled easily. It should be sturdy enough to safely hold your pet but not so rigid that it’s uncomfortable to hold and carry. Many use a faux leather exterior that’s easy to wipe clean. Some even have padded interior spaces with a removable bottom that’s machine-washable.

Storage

Some dog carrier purses have convenient storage pouches to hold treats, food, a leash or even your car keys. Look for a carrier with ample storage for accessories and other items to keep your arms and hands-free.

Looks

Dog carrier purses are popular because of their stylish appearance. Select a purse that fits your style and aesthetic. Many models are hard to distinguish from designer bags, thanks to their use of premium materials and modern, trendy patterns.

Breathability

It’s important to allow your pet adequate airflow while in a carrier. Generally, the more ventilation you have from screen windows, the better. This is especially important in hot weather, as dogs can overheat quickly. It also allows your pet to explore the sights and smells of your destination.

Privacy

Shy dogs appreciate vents that close, which give your pet more privacy. These are also helpful when you are out in cold, windy or rainy weather and want to keep your dog warm and dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog carrier purse

You can find dog carrier purses for $20-$200, depending on the brand, size and style. Most high-quality, fashionable dog carrier purses are around $100.

Dog carrier purse FAQ

Are dog carrier purses safe?

Generally, yes. As long as you select a high-quality purse that gives your pet enough space and ventilation, a dog carrier purse is safe for transporting your pet. However, never leave your pet unattended while it’s in the carrier.

Will my dog chew my dog carrier purse?

This depends on your dog. If your dog is a persistent chewer, it may try to chew on the sides or interior of the purse. Sometimes, you can provide a small chew toy to distract it.

Can I bring a dog carrier purse on an airplane?

Every airline has its own rules and restrictions regarding pet passengers. Some require dogs to stay in a bag that can slide under the seat in front of you. Others may not allow animals in the cabin at all. Consult with your airline for guidance on how to travel with your pet.

What’s the best dog carrier purse to buy?

Top dog carrier purse

PetsHome Dog Carrier

What you need to know: This black, faux leather dog carrier purse has ample ventilation and looks great.

What you’ll love: It’s rigid enough to safely carry your dog and soft enough for your pup. It’s both stylish and functional, has windows with coverage flaps and includes a pocket for storage.

What you should consider: Some feel the straps on this carrier are too short to carry over their shoulder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog carrier purse for the money

HDP Paw Style Dog and Cat Carrier Purse

What you need to know: This dog purse features a fun animal print design and allows your pet to peek out of the front.

What you’ll love: Its open design allows your dog to see and directly interact with the outside world. The plush interior and padded bottom keep your pet comfortable.

What you should consider: This purse has no storage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adriene’s Choice Luxury Pet Carrier

What you need to know: If you want an extra-stylish purse, this one has a classy print, stylish metal accessories and distinct accents.

What you’ll love: The carrier has rigid sides and a soft, padded bottom to ensure your pet remains safe and comfortable. It features a short leash that connects to your dog’s collar to prevent your pet from running out of the carrier.

What you should consider: Some users noticed the zippers on this carrier get stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

