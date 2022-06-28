What is the best dog harness?

Going on walks is your dog’s favorite thing to do with you. However, traditional collars can be uncomfortable. Many owners have made the switch to a harness in order to prevent choking and minimize pulling for dogs still in the leash training stage. Dog harnesses let you and your best friend take relaxing walks that you can both enjoy. There are various harnesses expertly designed to suit the unique needs of you and your dog.

Best no-pull harness

This type of harness is designed to prevent your dog from pulling you when on a leash. They have rings in the front that are strategically placed to discourage this behavior. Unlike some other options, no-pull leashes help teach your dog not to pull without choking it.

Top no-pull harness

2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness and Leash

What you need to know: This is a comfortable, well-fitted dog harness that prevents your dog from pulling, and it comes with a matching leash.

What you’ll love: The placement of the leash and structure of the harness keep your dog from being able to pull you when walking. It is stitched to prevent rubbing or calluses for ultimate comfort for your dog and comes in multiple colors.

What you should consider: It may be harder to use on dogs with longer hair, as a couple of customers said their dog’s long hair became tangled or snagged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top no-pull harness for the money

Kurgo Tru-Fit No Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: This is an affordable and adjustable no-pull harness for small, medium and large dogs.

What you’ll love: This lightweight harness is for everyday use. It has five points of adjustment to fit snuggly on your dog. It has a front D-ring to hook the leash onto and includes a dog seat belt to keep your dog safe when in the car.

What you should consider: It may not be suitable for smaller dogs or those with a narrow chest, as the padded chest plate is bulky and may not be comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best padded harness

Padded harnesses are designed to provide extra comfort for your dog when walking or jogging. They include padding that is resistant to causing any rubbing, calluses or loss of fur.

Top padded harness

Chai’s Choice 3M Reflective Dog Harness

What you need to know: This fully padded harness has a front clip and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

What you’ll love: This harness is made for comfort and is easy to put on your dog. It has an ergonomic design with padded back and chest pieces. It is lightweight, durable and adjustable to fit your dog perfectly.

What you should consider: Elastic strapping helps the harness fit snuggly to your pet’s chest, but it can be overstretched by some stronger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top padded harness for the money

Frisco Padded Dog Harness

What you need to know: With an over-the-head design, this padded harness is great for small, medium or large dogs.

What you’ll love: In addition to multiple sizes, this harness also comes in four colors to uniquely suit your dog. It includes an O-ring on the chest plate and a D-ring on the back for a traditional leash hold.

What you should consider: A few customers reported issues with adjustments holding in place, so be sure to properly measure your dog before choosing a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Best reflective harness

This harness style is great for night hikes, inclement weather and any other situation where you want your dog to be seen well. They catch the light and reflect it, letting you and your pet take walks without fear.

Top reflective harness

Chai Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness

What you need to know: Extra-small to extra-large dogs and their owners can benefit from this adjustable, reflective harness.

What you’ll love: This harness is made with a mesh, lightweight design to give your dog maximum comfort while keeping them safe. It has two rings for leash attachment on the front or back and comes in 11 colors.

What you should consider: A couple of customers reported that the harness arrived stiff and needed to be broken in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reflective harness for the money

Rabbitgoo No Pull Harness Vest For Outdoor Walking

What you need to know: This reflective, padded harness has a no-pull feature and an easy control handle.

What you’ll love: Both the chest and back pieces are padded in this harness. It has a front and back leash clip for correcting pulling or a traditional leash hold. There are also four adjustable points to provide the ideal fit for your dog. It’s available in 14 colors.

What you should consider: A few customers had trouble with the straps coming unclipped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best support harness

Unlike the other harnesses listed, these support harnesses are specially designed for injured and elderly dogs. They offer a comfortable hold for dogs with hip issues to let you assist them when using the bathroom outside.

Top support harness

Loobani Portable Dog Sling for Back Legs and Hip Support

What you need to know: This support harness for injured or elderly dogs allows their owner to easily help them get from place to place.

What you’ll love: The sling has a heavy-duty design with adjustable straps, making it suitable for people of most heights with large, medium or small dogs. It is easy to use, is machine washable and comes with a storage bag.

What you should consider: Breed may determine the comfort of this harness, as a few owners have complained it doesn’t sit where they would like on their dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top support harness for the money

Gingerlead Dog Support and Rehabilitation Harness

What you need to know: This is a padded support harness with padded straps for a comfortable grip for dogs recovering from injury or hip issues.

What you’ll love: There are multiple size options and unique styles to suit the needs of any dog. Available in male, female or unisex, it is padded for comfort and commonly used by veterinary offices. It is also durable and can be machine washed or dried.

What you should consider: A few customers had trouble with the harness staying in place when their dog positions itself to urinate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

