Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Stroudsburg Winterfest displays ice sculptures
Gallery
Boy Scouts of America hosted Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit
Gallery
Truck crashes into Williamsport church, causing interior damages
Video
Shawnee Mountain goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Loyalsock boys, Southern Columbia girls win Heartland Conference championships
Pottsville boys, Jim Thorpe girls take home Schuylkill League titles
Video
Pittston Area’s Brandon Matthews reflects on first Korn Ferry Tour win
Video
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE: Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia advance to girls’ basketball championship
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Tea Bag Art with Keith Renard on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
Top Stories
Chef Steve from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
Top Stories
St. Kitt’s Tourism Authority on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
The British Invasion Preview on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
Premier Martial Arts on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
NAACP Lackawanna Branch 26AD on PA live! 2.18.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Best wicker cat bed
Best dog pillow
Best extra-large dog bed
Best memory foam dog bed
Close
You have been added to Eyewitness Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Eyewitness Weather Alerts
Sign Up
More Beds Headlines
Best dog cot
Best cooling dog bed
Best Petsmart cat bed
Best cute cat bed
Best calming dog bed
Best Kong dog bed
Best king-size bed-in-a-bag
The best heated cat bed
Most popular Chewy cat bed
Best cat bed
Trending Stories
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north
Video
PennDOT issues traffic regulations for Lackawanna County
Family of 7-year-old boy speaks out after hit-and-run arrest
Video
Man convicted of strangling infant found dead
Truck crashes into Williamsport church, causing interior damages
Video