Lawn & Garden

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Williamsport aluminum plant to reopen
Gallery
PennDOT issues warning ahead of road closures in Luzerne County
Hazleton police investigate an attempted arson
Reading man arrested for firearm possession
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
RailRiders infielder Andrew Velazquez working toward return to the Bronx
Video
Lackawanna League holds high school football media day
Video
WVC field hockey alums host fundraiser for special needs playground in Wilkes-Barre
Video
Diamond City Sports hosts Keystone State Games adult Wiffle Ball competition
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Congrats, Chris!
Video
Top Stories
Apolo Ohno, Jimmy T. Martin, and Brrrn on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Miles Avery, Abie Grossfeld, and International Gymnastics Camp on PA live!
Video
Science Moms on PA live!
Video
Wells Fargo on PA live!
Video
DICK’S Sporting Goods on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email newsletter signup
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Lawn & Garden
Best WORX weed eater
Best grow bags
Best BLACK+DECKER edger
Trending Stories
Back Mountain home left in ruins after fire
Video
Three people dead after Penn Forest Township crash
Video
Rhode Island man sentenced for fraud that occurred in Wilkes-Barre
12-year-old Plains Township shark bite victim returns home
Video
Golfers hit links for annual David Duchnik Memorial Golf Tournament
Video