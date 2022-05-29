Which hot sauce gift sets are best?

If you want to buy a present for the spicy food fan in your life, then a hot sauce gift set may be the product for you. These sets usually come with at least five or six hot sauces of various spice levels, from mild and flavorful to hot and scorching.

For a massive set that features a wide variety of different flavors, the Thoughtfully Flavors of the World Hot Sauce Sampler Set is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a hot sauce gift set

Scoville levels

Spice levels use the Scoville heat units to measure a hot sauce. Most hot sauces will advertise their Scoville level somewhere on the packaging. To understand how spicy the hot sauce is going to be, follow the simple guidelines below.

Zero to 500 Scoville heat units: These sauces add flavor and only trace amounts of heat to your dish. Banana peppers, pepperoncini and bell peppers fall into this category.

These sauces add flavor and only trace amounts of heat to your dish. Banana peppers, pepperoncini and bell peppers fall into this category. 500 to 2,000 Scoville heat units: Still somewhat mild, this is nevertheless where a recognizable yet subtle burn will begin to take place. Anaheim peppers and poblanos usually fall here.

Still somewhat mild, this is nevertheless where a recognizable yet subtle burn will begin to take place. Anaheim peppers and poblanos usually fall here. 2,500 to 10,000 Scoville heat units: These hot sauces are spicy but full of flavor, typically using jalapenos and milder varieties of serrano peppers in their formula. Many of the world’s most famous hot sauce brands are found here.

These hot sauces are spicy but full of flavor, typically using jalapenos and milder varieties of serrano peppers in their formula. Many of the world’s most famous hot sauce brands are found here. 10,000 to 50,000 Scoville heat units: This is the part of the scale where the spice level becomes challenging for many casual diners. Most fresh serrano and cayenne peppers fall into this section.

This is the part of the scale where the spice level becomes challenging for many casual diners. Most fresh serrano and cayenne peppers fall into this section. 50,000 and up: This part of the scale is reserved for the spiciest hot sauces. Fresh habanero and scotch bonnet peppers are found on the lower end. In contrast, sauces that use ghost peppers or the notorious Carolina reaper can regularly exceed 1 million Scoville heat units.

Capsaicin

Capsaicin is the active chemical component of chili peppers that gives hot sauces their famous spiciness. Consuming capsaicin-rich food is said to release endorphins, which is the main reason why so many people enjoy spicy foods. Research has also shown that capsaicin has anti-inflammatory properties and can even improve heart health.

What to look for in a quality hot sauce gift set

Ingredients

The essential ingredients found in most hot sauces are some type of chili pepper, vinegar and salt. Jalapeno, cayenne and habanero are perhaps the three most popular chili peppers found in the condiment, but chefs can use anything from banana peppers to the legendary ghost pepper to add heat. Modern hot sauces incorporate a wide variety of creative ingredients into their sauces. For a mixture of sweet and spicy flavors, some hot sauces will even use honey or fruit juices in their formula.

Gift set size

When shopping for a gift set, consider the size of the bottles and how many hot sauces are included. The size of each bottle typically shrinks as the amount of flavors increases. Most hot sauce gift sets will contain around five to 10 sauces.

Decorative box

Hot sauce gift sets will almost always be sold in a decorative box. Most of these boxes are made out of cardboard, while some high-end sets can feature a container crafted from wood.

How much you can expect to spend on a hot sauce gift set

The cost of a hot sauce gift set can vary depending on how many sauces are included. Most consumers can expect to spend around $10-$50 for a fun and delicious set.

Hot sauce gift set FAQ

Does hot sauce go bad?

A. Because of its primary ingredients, hot sauce has a relatively long shelf life. An opened bottle of hot sauce can last in the fridge for several years, while an unopened bottle will last even longer.

Can you eat hot sauce every day?

A. You can usually eat hot sauce every day as long as you don’t experience any adverse side effects. If you start to get regular heartburn or stomach aches, then it’s time to cut back.

What’s the best hot sauce gift set to buy?

Top hot sauce gift set

Thoughtfully Flavors of the World Hot Sauce Sampler Set

What you need to know: This huge hot sauce gift set comes with 30 hot sauces featuring flavors from all over the world.

What you’ll love: This gift set allows the recipient to work their way up from mild flavors like the Garlic del Fuego to the scorching hot Budapest Fire sauce. Many of the sauces incorporate creative ingredients like mango, lime and bourbon.

What you should consider: Some users noted that many of the sauces tasted similar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hot sauce gift set for the money

Torchbearer Sauces Bestseller Mini Bundle Set

What you need to know: Not for the faint of heart, this extra spicy hot sauce gift set comes with three of the most popular flavors from a well-known manufacturer.

What you’ll love: The company uses all-natural ingredients to produce particularly spicy and flavorful sauces. All three flavors are vegetarian and gluten-free. The sauces also include creative flavor blends like honey garlic and chipotle BBQ.

What you should consider: The hot sauce bottles were smaller than what some users expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot sauce gift set worth checking out

Cholula Hot Sauce Variety Pack

What you need to know: This popular variety pack comes with six glass bottles and is sure to please any hot sauce fan.

What you’ll love: From one of the most famous hot sauce brands in the world, this gift set features six delicious flavors that have just the right amount of heat for many users. The set includes a few rare Cholula flavor varieties, like Chili Garlic and Sweet Habanero.

What you should consider: A few users received hot sauce bottles that were individually wrapped instead of in a gift box like advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.