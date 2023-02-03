With the Grammys right around the corner, many look for the best recipes and cocktails for their viewing parties. Depending on how many people you plan to have over, you may want to focus on easy-to-prepare snacks made with inexpensive ingredients. Themed food and drinks are a surefire way to make your party stand out, and looking at past Grammy nominees is a great way to get inspiration.

In this article: Ninja BL660 Professional Smoothie Blender, Libbey Heavy Base Rocks Cocktail Glasses and Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper.

Dragonfruit and blueberry smoothie inspired by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a two-time Grammy winner known for her chart-topping music and healthy, vegan diet. This star has posted photos on Instagram with blueberries and dragonfruit. And there’s an easy way to combine these ingredients for a delicious vegan smoothie.

Add 1 banana, 1 dragon fruit, 1 small cup of blueberries, 1 cup of almond milk and 1 cup of ice cubes to a blender.

to a blender. Blend the ingredients at the lowest speed for 30 seconds.

at the lowest speed for 30 seconds. If needed, blend the ingredients for 30 more seconds on the highest speed setting.

Dancing Juice cocktail inspired by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a 15-time Grammy award winner and the owner of SelvaRey Rum. SelvaRey’s website has numerous cocktail recipes, including this tasty Dancing Juice cocktail.

To make it, you need 1 ounce of SelvaRey Rum, 3 ounces of ginger ale, some ice and a squeeze of lime. Combine them over ice, stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

Mexican pizza inspired by Doja Cat

Doja Cat is a Grammy-award-winning artist known for her popular music and over-the-top online presence. In 2022, she posted a short song dedicated to Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza. You can make a copycat version of this tasty food at home.

Add ground beef, taco seasoning and some water to a skillet. It’s best to use the directions on the back of the taco seasoning packet for this step.

to a skillet. It’s best to use the directions on the back of the taco seasoning packet for this step. Brush a nonstick pan with olive oil, and place a tortilla in the pan. You can lay down several if you’re cooking for multiple guests.

You can lay down several if you’re cooking for multiple guests. Add your taco meat to the tortillas

to the tortillas Top with some refried beans.

Place more tortillas on top of the meat and beans.

on top of the meat and beans. Add taco sauce, cheese, diced onions and peppers to the top of your tortillas. Consider using Taco Bell sauce to give it an authentic copycat flavor. You may want to use a vegetable chopper for the onions and peppers.

to the top of your tortillas. Consider using Taco Bell sauce to give it an authentic copycat flavor. You may want to use a vegetable chopper for the onions and peppers. Bake your pizza until the cheese has melted. This should take around eight minutes.

Sip Kevin Hart’s whiskey

Kevin Hart is a Grammy-nominated comedian who owns the Gran Coramino tequila brand. Hart made this whiskey with Juan D. Beckman, an 11th-generation tequila maker and José Cuervo’s CEO. According to Grand Coramino’s website, the brand donates $1 for every bottle of Gran Coramino it sells “to support the limitless potential of new business people and their communities.”

Peanut butter cookies inspired by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a seven-time Grammy winner known for songs including “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes.” In 2021, Eilish shared her favorite peanut butter cookie recipe on her Instagram story. The recipe involves mixing 1 cup of brown sugar with 1 cup of peanut butter, 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, 1 cup of oat flour, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Once the mixture is complete, bake them for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Everything you need for your Grammy-inspired recipes (except the ingredients)

Ninja BL660 Professional Smoothie Blender

This versatile blender is the perfect solution for those looking to make smoothies for their Grammys watch party. It features a sturdy base and three speed settings. It is easy to clean and comes with two cups. The blender base has suction cups, so it stays in place while in use.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender

This is easy to use and affordable. It has 15 blending settings and crushes ice with ease. Many reviewers said cleanup was a breeze.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Nutribullet Personal Blender

This is an excellent choice for single-serve smoothies and other blended treats. It’s easy to use and clean and perfect for blending frozen fruit.

Sold by Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit

This kit comes with everything you need to make Grammys-themed cocktails. Each piece is made with durable materials. It has a sleek wooden stand and is available in three color combinations. Most of the pieces are easy to clean, and it comes with a small recipe book.

Sold by Amazon

Libbey Heavy Base Rocks Cocktail Glasses

These small cocktail glasses feature a stylish, understated design. The set comes with 12 glasses. They’re the perfect size for small cocktails and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Gotham Steel Frying Pan

This features a nonstick cooking surface and a dishwasher-safe design. It heats quickly and is available in five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper

This compact vegetable chopper has an open back, making it easy to pour your vegetables. The removable grid makes it easy to remove vegetables from the lid. It is dishwasher-safe and has a nonslip base.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Baking Pan

This pan is available with or without a lid. It has a nonstick design and is the perfect size for most meals.

Sold by Amazon

Taco Bell Mild Sauce

This six-pack has all the taco sauce you’ll need for a delicious Mexican pizza. It comes with a set of swivel measuring spoons.

Sold by Amazon

Tequila Decanter and Glasses Set

This decanter comes with six glasses. You can buy them with decorative agave, cactus or pepper plants inside the glasses.

Sold by Amazon

