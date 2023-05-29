IN THIS ARTICLE:

For some, a cup of coffee is the only way to start the day, but when temperatures rise, a hot beverage doesn’t always cut it. Luckily, there are numerous ways to enjoy coffee cold.

Learning to make cold coffee at home is more economical than buying it from a coffee shop every morning. Knowing which products are best for making it is helpful if you want to make top-notch cold coffee at home.

Sparkling Americano

Americano is a mixture of espresso and water served hot or with ice. Substituting the water with sparkling water gives it a carbonated twist you don’t usually find in a coffee beverage. The drink was trending on TikTok earlier this year, and for good reason — it’s delicious.

Although you may not associate coffee with citrus, sparkling Americano pairs well with orange zest. Many also serve the drink with a basil leaf.

Sparkling Americano is best when you brew fresh espresso. Making your own seltzer water at home is another excellent way to ensure your sparkling drink is made just the way you like it.

Pour-over iced coffee

Drip coffee makers are convenient but don’t always produce the best brew. Many swear by pour-over coffee makers due to their simplicity and the robust flavor of the coffee. Most only cost around $30 and include sleek glass carafes you can place in your fridge.

Pour-over coffee makers have a slight learning curve, as you must pour the water just right to get a consistent flavor. Still, the tradeoff of having more control over your brew can be worth it.

When deciding which one to buy, it’s essential to consider its size and the type of filter it uses. Larger models let you brew between two and eight cups at a time. Those with paper filters are generally the easiest to clean, but they create more waste, and the coffee isn’t as flavorful. Metal filters are typically preferred since they’re easy to clean and allow the delicious oils of the grounds to pass through.

Cold brew coffee

Cold brew’s distinctive flavor sets it apart from other cold coffee drinks. Rather than brewing the coffee hot, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds for 12 to 24 hours. The brewing process may take a while, but the reward is coffee that’s less bitter and acidic.

Cold brew generally has a sweet taste, as the cold brew process brings out more of the slight chocolate flavor found in coffee beans. Additionally, cold brew has more caffeine than traditional coffee. Cold brew coffee makers produce a coffee concentrate you need to combine with water before drinking.

When choosing a cold brew coffee maker, consider its size and material. Some cold brew makers resemble small pitchers and don’t take up much fridge space, while others require a considerable amount of space.

Some are plastic, and others are glass. Plastic is generally more durable, but some prefer the attractive look of a glass pitcher. Cleanup can be cumbersome, so buying a dishwasher-safe model is a good idea.

What you need to make cold brew at home

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

This lets you make sparkling water at home quickly and easily. It’s compatible with all SodaStream flavors and most SodaStream bottles. Many say the fizziness of their drinks is more impressive than La Croix and other canned options. It features a modern design.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine By Breville

This machine has an internal barcode scanner that recognizes your coffee pod and adjusts its parameters accordingly. It features a stylish, space-saving design. It’s controlled by a single button, making it easier to use than most espresso machines. It brews espresso quickly and is 54% recycled plastic.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

This affordable coffee maker features a low-profile design. It’s available in numerous sizes and colors. It’s compact, and the mesh filter does an excellent job of filtering grounds without impacting the flavor. It’s dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips 32-Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Unlike other cold brew coffee makers, this evenly distributes the water over the grounds. The stand is sturdy, and the valve lets you dispense coffee without a mess. It’s easy to set up, dishwasher-safe and brews excellent coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.