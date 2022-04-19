Keurig commercial coffee maker review

A well-stocked coffee station is a critical part of any office environment, but finding a quality commercial coffee maker that can keep a busy office fueled is no easy task.

The Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker boasts an extra-large 90-ounce reservoir, four brewing sizes and a high-end touchscreen interface that can deliver a fresh cup of coffee in less than 1 minute. Plus, its style is professional enough for any office setting. We wanted to see whether the Keurig K155 coffee maker could meet the demands of a busy workplace, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.

Testing the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker

We asked a Keurig owner to test the K155 to see how it compared to other Keurig coffee makers we’ve used. We used it to make hot and iced coffee, tea, hot cocoa and even oatmeal. We also tried out the K155’s adjustable temperature feature.

What is the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker?

The Keurig K155 Office Pro is a large, commercial-grade coffee maker designed for frequent use — up to 35 cups per day. Its four choices of brew sizes help everyone find the right cup of coffee, and the spout is high enough to fit travel mugs up to 7.5 inches tall with the drip tray removed.

This Keurig’s larger reservoir is intended to reduce refill frequency, but it can also be plumbed to eliminate the need for refills altogether. It offers a “Drain & Store” function, which allows the tank to be easily emptied for storage or transport.

Keurig K155 Office Pro price and where to buy

The Keurig K155 Office Pro costs $294.95 and is available from Amazon and Keurig.

How to use the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker

We found the Keurig K155 easy to set up, with only two removable parts: the reservoir and the drip tray. The power button is on the back (rather than on the front as on other Keurigs), but once we located that, the Keurig was ready to brew its first cup within 5 minutes.

The 90-ounce reservoir can brew eight to 10 cups before it needs to be refilled. Users can choose their preferred brewing temperature and how strong or mild they want their drink. The Keurig K155 has a convenient, programmable Auto On/Off function that lets you control when the coffee maker shuts off.

Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker benefits

Right away, we were impressed by how the Keurig K155 looked. It’s a sturdy yet beautiful coffee maker with a silver case that looks more professional than standard black Keurigs. Despite its cosmetic upgrades, it was still as easy to set up and start using as any Keurig.

The K155’s touchscreen is intuitive to use and makes brewing a K-Cup easy. It lives up to its promise to deliver a cup of coffee in less than a minute. We wouldn’t purchase this model for home use due to its price and the in-depth cleaning procedures it requires, but the K155 Office Pro is one of the best coffee makers Keurig offers for an office.

Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker drawbacks

Getting the Keurig K155 out of its box felt like more of a hassle than it should have been. Plus, some users have noticed the Keurig has a tendency to smell bad upon unboxing, and that unpleasant plastic smell can be noticeable in the first cup of coffee. While we didn’t experience this during our test, we recommend running a few cycles of plain water to remove any leftover manufacturing odors.

Even with its large reservoir, this Keurig needs to be refilled frequently if it’s getting a lot of use. This need can be compounded by the fact that its largest brew size is only 10 ounces, so users may come back for frequent refills.

Finally, the Keurig K155 Office Pro has a more intensive cleaning process than other Keurig models we’ve used. Since it gets heavy use, it should be descaled every 3 months. It also needs to be disassembled and cleaned every 3-6 months. We found this process a little tedious, but it would be a necessity in an office environment to maintain safe and sanitary operations.

Should you get the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker?

If you’re looking for an elegant yet high-performing instant coffee maker for your company’s break room, the Keurig K155 Office Pro is a great choice. We appreciated its design and how easy it is to use. With proper cleaning and maintenance, the K155 should serve your office for many years.

