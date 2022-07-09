Be careful not to over-blend cocktails, or else you’ll find your frozen treat thin or runny.

Blenders for cocktails

Whether you’re throwing a party or unwinding with a cold drink at the end of a long day, having a blender that makes delicious cocktails makes life much easier.

If you enjoy frozen cocktails such as margaritas, daiquiris and bellinis, you’ll want a blender powerful enough to crush ice and frozen fruit. This requires a countertop appliance with enough horsepower behind the motor and durable blades to make the frozen ingredients easy.

On the hunt for a new blender for your bar? We’ve put together a list of some of the best blenders for making cocktails to help take your at-home mixology skills to the next level.

Best blenders for cocktails

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

The perfect option for frozen cocktails as it shaves the ice rather than simply crushing it. It comes with a durable 36-ounce pitcher to make multiple servings and features shave-only, blend-only and shave-and-blend cycles providing you with the ability to customize your cocktail’s consistency.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Blendtec Designer 725 Blender

This high-performance blender can be a real workhorse for your kitchen while quickly preparing cocktails, thanks to its stainless steel forged blades. Its specially-designed BPA-free jar can make 4-6 servings at once and pulls ingredients toward the blade for superior blending.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender

This Oster blender’s 600-watt motor provides plenty of power for cocktails, while the stainless steel “ice crusher” blade delivers a smooth consistency for all your drinks. It even features a “Frozen Drinks” smart program that creates cocktails with a button press.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

This versatile blender can do a lot more than simply whip up cocktails, but its total crushing blades pulverize ice with ease to create perfectly smooth frozen drinks every time. It includes a 72-ounce pitcher (holding up to 64 liquid ounces) for parties and single-serve cups if you want to whip up a solo frozen cocktail.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Taco Tuesday Frozen Margarita & Slush Blender

This festively designed blender is an ideal option for chunk-free frozen margaritas and daiquiris with its powerful motor. Its pitcher boasts a generous 64-ounce capacity, and the easy-flow spout allows you to dispense your cocktails without a mess.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, and Wayfair

Breville The Q Countertop Blender

This commercial-grade blender is a welcome addition to any kitchen or home bar because it can turn ice to snow with the press of a button. It also features a five-speed setting to help you get the right consistency for every cocktail. The Auto Clean feature makes clean up a breeze, too.

Sold by Amazon

Vitamix Ascent 3500 Series Blender

If you’re looking for a multipurpose high-performance blender that can handle cocktails and plenty of other kitchen tasks, this model is an excellent option. It offers variable speeds, a pulse setting and a built-in timer, and laser-cut blades to crush ice easily. It’s also made in the USA by a family-owned company.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker

For anyone who throws parties regularly, this just may be the perfect blender for whipping up frozen cocktails. It features programs for six different drinks, including margaritas, daiquiris and pina coladas, and offers separate pitchers that allow you to make three different cocktails at once. Each cycle creates 72 ounces of cocktails, too, so you’ll have plenty for all your guests.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

Cleanblend Commercial Blender

This powerful 3HP, 1800-watt blender can pulverize ice with ease so that it can make delicious cocktails in a hurry. Its BPA-free pitcher can hold up to 64 ounces, and the stainless steel blades are highly durable. The blender is backed by a 5-year limited warranty as well.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender

While still a high-performance model from a trusted brand, this blender costs a bit less than the competition. Its blades can crush ice and frozen fruit in a matter of seconds, and the 72-ounce pitcher provides plenty of servings for parties.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Macy’s

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio 1HP Blender/Food Processor

Another excellent multipurpose blender, this powerful model features patented ultra-sharp stainless steel blades that can easily crush ice for cocktails. The electronic touchpad controls are user-friendly, and the pair of travel cups included make it easy to prepare single-serving cocktails.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Black & Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender

You can’t beat this blender for ease of use, which features a program for icy cocktails that only requires pressing a single button. It can blend more than cocktails, though, and the slip-resistant rubber feet keep it securely positioned on your counter. It also includes an 18-ounce personal jar for single servings.

Sold by Macy’s

KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender

This design from a long-trusted appliance brand features a unique ice-crush setting that can pulverize ice in under 10 seconds. It also features Intelli-Speed motor control, which chooses the optimal speed for blending based on the ingredients.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly blender for cocktails, this model is the one for you. In addition to its appealing price tag, its 700-watt motor can crush ice quickly to create deliciously smooth frozen cocktails. Its lid, blades and jar are all dishwasher-safe, and the motor can blend up to 8000 frozen drinks throughout its life.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Wayfair

NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender

This powerful blender offers a compact footprint, making it ideal for small homes. It still crushes ice and fruits with ease, though, so it can make excellent cocktails in a matter of seconds. It boasts five speeds, too, and the 64-ounce pitcher can whip up enough servings for a crowd.

Sold by Best Buy and Kohl’s

