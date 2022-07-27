Which wine glass rack is best?

Whether you enjoy the occasional glass of wine after a long week or are a full-blown, self-proclaimed wine connoisseur, having a place to put away your wine glasses matters. A sleek yet sturdy wine glass rack with enough space to keep all your glasses can take the stress out of stowing them away once you’ve enjoyed your drink. For a well-balanced stemware rack that’ll keep both your wine bottles and glasses secure, check out the MyGift Black Metal Hanging Wine Glass Rack.

What to know before you buy a wine glass rack

Capacity

How many glasses are in your wine glass set? Smaller racks fit as few as four glasses, while larger sizes can accommodate dozens of glasses. Typically, the bigger the rack, the more glasses it can fit. A larger capacity is usually reflected in a higher price tag. Racks offer not only storage for your glasses but also drying space, so it’s helpful to have enough room for all your glasses.

Material

The most common materials for stemware racks are the following:

Wood : visually appealing, durable and timeless, wood racks are also more expensive and somewhat harder to find.

: visually appealing, durable and timeless, wood racks are also more expensive and somewhat harder to find. Metal : stainless steel and wrought iron are two popular options. Metal is durable and sturdy.

: stainless steel and wrought iron are two popular options. Metal is durable and sturdy. Glass: while often not the primary material of the build, glass may either be an accent material or as part of the wine rack.

Design

Things like ease of assembly and installation, what types of glasses fit, and how much space it takes up all come down to a rack’s design. For example, flute glasses sometimes are too small for certain racks. Finding one that fits your needs means considering its size, how easy it is to use and whether it fits the type of glasses you have.

Two in one

Many wine glass racks double as storage for your wine bottles. Keeping all of your wine accessories in the same place makes storage and organization all the easier.

What to look for in a quality wine glass rack

Foldable

Some racks fold away for easy storage, which is ideal if you’d like to use the rack as a drying rack. Afterward, you can store your glasses away in a cabinet or other place once they’re dry and put fold the rack away.

Under cabinet

Racks that can hang from below overhead cabinets keep your glasses just within reach but safely out of the way. Above, they won’t be able to be knocked down or easily broken. Also, if you install it above your sink, it’s super easy to stow away your glasses to dry once you’ve washed them.

Wall- or ceiling-mounted

Similar to under cabinet racks, wall- or ceiling-mounted racks keep your glasses out of harm’s way and provide a nice visual accent to your room. Since they’re permanently mounted into the wall or the ceiling, it’s crucial to make sure they are the proper size, look nice and are placed correctly.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine glass rack

Depending on the size, material and design, a stemware rack costs between $15-$150. Wood and wrought iron are more expensive materials. Larger racks with more space and storage for wine bottles also tend to cost more.

Wine glass rack FAQ

Where should I put my wine glass rack?

A. While ultimately it’s up to you where you put your rack, a convenient location that’s easy to access without hitting your head, if it’s hanging, or knocking over, if it’s for the countertop, is a good idea. Wine glasses are very delicate and can break easily, so wherever you store them should be somewhere that won’t be at risk.

Can’t I just store my wine glasses away in my cabinets?

A. Cabinet storage is always an option, but it’s not ideal for a couple of reasons. First, cabinet space is often overhead and may be inconvenient to reach. Second, wine glasses are fragile and you risk knocking them over if you store them in a cabinet that you open regularly. Finally, cabinet storage doesn’t double as a drying rack like wine glass racks do, so it isn’t as convenient.

What’s the best wine glass rack to buy?

Top wine glass rack

MyGift Black Metal Hanging Wine Glass Rack

What you need to know: This classic, vineyard-style rack provides great overhead storage and a handsome visual twist to your room.

What you’ll love: The well-made black metal of this rack is durable and visually appealing. It’s very easy to install and mounts onto your ceiling, saving you precious counter or table space. It can also hold up to 18 wine glasses and four wine bottles, depending on the size.

What you should consider: A few reviewers stated it did not hang level from their ceilings, but most buyers don’t have this issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wine glass rack for the money

Wallniture Napa Under Cabinet Stemware Rack

What you need to know: Saving you both money and space, this simple rack keeps your glasses out of the way but still easily accessible.

What you’ll love: Aside from being affordable, this rack is sturdy and easy to install. It’s lightweight so it won’t take much effort to hang it from underneath your overhead cabinets. Its subtle design will blend in with darker colors, so your glasses will be displayed and not the rack itself.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the rack arrived with a few screws fewer than needed, so you may have to buy some extra ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kohler Wine Glass Drying Rack

What you need to know: You can dry and store your wine glasses easily with this lightweight, charcoal-colored rack.

What you’ll love: This rack is foldable, so you can put it away easily. It’s a tabletop-style rack, so it’s easy to move around and doesn’t require any installation or assembly. It’s also affordable.

What you should consider: It’s not the most aesthetically pleasing option. Since it’s a countertop-style rack, it may be easy to knock over, damaging your glasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

