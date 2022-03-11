Best dog bone cookie cutter set

Consider whether you need a whole set of dog bone cookie cutters or if a single one will do.

Which dog bone cookie cutter set is best?

Whether you’re looking to make treats for your canine companion or cookies for a dog-loving child, dog bone cookie cutter sets help you get the best results.

Sets generally feature many bone-shaped cutters in varying sizes so that you can pick the right one for the task at hand. If you want a versatile set that features both bone and paw print cutters, the BakingWorld Dog Cookie Cutter Set is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a dog bone cookie cutter set

Dog use vs. human use

Presumably, humans will be doing the baking, but will you be using your cookie cutter set for bone-shaped cookies for human consumption or to make dog treats?

Bone-shaped cutters help you make adorable dog treats, even if your dog doesn’t care what shape they are. It might seem strange to make bone-shaped cookies for people, but they’re great for kids who love dogs, to make human treats to serve at a dog’s birthday party or make spooky Halloween cookies.

While you can use the same types of cookie cutters to make either, what you’re using them for might influence your choice. When you’re baking cookies for people, you might choose cutters of different sizes than if you’re baking treats for dogs. You also might not worry as much about whether they have sharp edges that cut cleanly, as your canine companion won’t worry about wonky treats.

Sizes

If you’re baking cookies for people, a cutter around 3 inches across is a safe bet, though you might occasionally want to bake larger cookies for special occasions or smaller cookies for young kids.

When making dog treats, the best cutter size will depend on the size of your dog and whether you want to make occasional large treats or small everyday treats.

Luckily, most sets contain a range of sizes, so you can choose accordingly when it’s time to bake.

Set contents

Check what’s contained in your cookie cutter set before buying. Most sets contain three to five dog bone cutters of differing sizes. However, some sets contain cutters of other shapes, too. For instance, you might receive some bone cutters and some paw print or heart cutters.

What to look for in a quality dog bone cookie cutter set

Material

Most cookie cutters are either metal or plastic. Metal is the more environmentally friendly choice and is durable, as long as you wash and dry it carefully, so your cutters don’t rust.

Rolled edges

Rolled edges on metal cutters leave you with a smooth, dull top edge so you won’t hurt your fingers when you press down on it.

Washability

Check whether your chosen cutters are dishwasher-safe. Many metal options aren’t and must be hand-washed to avoid rusting.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog bone cookie cutter set

Depending on their size and quality, they cost roughly $3-$15. Small sets of two or three cutters cost significantly less than larger sets.

Dog bone cookie cutter set FAQ

What’s the use of a cookie cutter?

A. Cookie cutters are used to form cookies (or dog treats) into specific shapes. While you could cut cookie dough into shapes by hand, cutters give you neater and more uniform results in a fraction of the time.

Cookie cutters work with any dough you can roll out and keep its shape when cut. They don’t work with wetter doughs usually formed into balls or scooped onto a baking sheet. You can also use cookie cutters to cut fondant to decorate cakes or cut clay and similar for crafts.

How do you make your own dog treats?

A. If you’re buying cookie cutters in the shape of dog bones to make your own dog treats, you might be wondering how. Although the technique is fairly similar to making cookies for humans, the ingredients aren’t the same. Dog treats shouldn’t contain sugar or salt, and you must be careful not to include any unsafe ingredients for dogs to eat, such as chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions or the sweetener xylitol. You can find many dog treat recipes online. Just be careful to use a reputable source.

What are the best dog bone cookie cutter sets to buy?

Top dog bone cookie cutter set

BakingWorld Dog Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This versatile 10-piece set contains five dog bone cutters and five dog paw cutters of varying sizes.

What you’ll love: The smallest bone cutter measures roughly 2 inches across and the largest 4.5 inches. They’re great for dog treats, human cookies, cake decorating and crafts. The rolled edge makes them comfortable to use.

What you should consider: These cutters are hand-wash only, plus some buyers might not get enough use out of the paw print shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog bone cookie cutter set for the money

Consio Dog Bone Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: Great for buyers on a budget, this set of five bone-shaped cutters is reasonably priced.

What you’ll love: The cutters come in a range of sizes to fit most needs. They’re made from stainless steel with a colored coating and a lip around the edge to protect your hands.

What you should consider: The smallest size cutter looks slightly out of proportion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Off the Beaten Path Doggie Treat Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: Although designed to make dog treats, you can use these to make food for humans as well.

What you’ll love: In this set, you get three bone-shaped cookie cutters and one heart-shaped cutter. These sturdy cutters are made in the USA from tin-plated steel. The largest measures 5 inches and the smallest measures 1.25 inches.

What you should consider: They’re likely to rust if you allow them to air dry, so always wash and dry them by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.