Which garden decor is best?

Creating a calming oasis in your garden is a great way to spruce up your home. With options suitable for large gardens or small terraces, the best garden decor is both versatile and adds an element of style. You can add something that reflects your passions or adds tranquil elements, such as a water feature. Standout garden decor complements nature’s beauty while also sparking interest and conversation.

Best garden lights

Top garden light

Maggift Solar Powered LED Garden Lights

What you need to know: These lights add visual style during the daytime due to their intricate detailing, as well as soft ambiance at night.

What you’ll love: They’re solar-powered, so you never need to worry about batteries or wires. Simply push them into the ground or a planter with soil and enjoy them all day and night. Sold in a pack of eight, they can make a statement along a walkway or individually in planters.

What you should consider: They’re a bit pricey for garden lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden light for the money

Gigalumi Solar Powered LED Garden Lights

What you need to know: These bright LED lights come in an affordable 12-pack.

What you’ll love: All you need to do to set them up is to remove one tab and put them in the ground. They charge during the day and give off up to eight hours of light each night.

What you should consider: Their design is more utilitarian and functional than decorative.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hampton Bay Low-Voltage Bronze Path Light and Floodlight Kit

What you need to know: This kit’s path lights and floodlights complement each other for a cohesive look.

What you’ll love: The lights are made of durable cast aluminum and the bronze finish adds a decorative touch to your space while still being functional for outdoor use. The floodlights illuminate in one direction while the path lights offer a lighter glow.

What you should consider: The kit only comes with six path lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Best garden statue

Top garden statue

Design Toscano Sunflower Sammy Garden Gnome

What you need to know: Bringing traditional garden gnome charm to your outdoor space, these statues are ultraviolet-protected painted resin, so they’ll last.

What you’ll love: There are 10 gnomes to mix and match for a grouping. They have plenty of individual details, and some even have extra features, such as the birdfeeder included in this one.

What you should consider: They are quirky and out of place in very formal gardens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden statue for the money

Theresa’s Collection Fairy Garden House Statue

What you need to know: A handcrafted fairy garden statue, this painted resin house with a faux grass roof encourages visitors to see smaller aspects of your garden.

What you’ll love: The light is solar-powered and comes on at night. Along with the realistic details of the house, it adds an element of enchantment to gardens with this theme.

What you should consider: This is a small statue suited for small garden spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GiftExpress Large Bright Pink Flamingo Garden Statue

What you need to know: Evoke nostalgia on a budget with these vibrant pink plastic flamingo ornaments revamped with modern durable materials.

What you’ll love: These are easy to set up for temporary use and made with heavy-duty plastic and steel legs that can last through sun and rain. You can also remove the legs to keep them from getting bent when stored.

What you should consider: These fun flamingos work with whimsical style rather than in traditional gardens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best water feature

Top water feature

Alpine Corporation Four-Tier Rock Water Fountain

What you need to know: This large statement feature mimics the look and sound of a natural waterfall with durable faux stones.

What you’ll love: Water flows down four tiers in this 3.3-foot tall fountain. Solar-powered LED lights bring an added special look that illuminates the feature at night to make a larger statement in your outdoor space.

What you should consider: You need access to an electrical outlet to run the fountain.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top water feature for the money

Highland Dunes Simrah Ceramic Solar Water Feature Koi Fountain

What you need to know: This tranquil water feature uses solar power to operate the submersible pump, giving you unlimited enjoyment with minimal work.

What you’ll love: The rich cobalt blue finish is treated to stay vibrant in all weather and the ceramic construction is made to last. It is also portable, and versatile enough to put even in modest gardens. The koi figure at the top is a nice decorative detail.

What you should consider: It is only available in the vibrant cobalt blue color.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Alpine Corporation Three-Tiered Birdbath Fountain

What you need to know: Enjoy a decorative garden water feature that also provides a place for birds to cool off.

What you’ll love: The scrollwork base and included garden stakes ensure that this fountain will stay in place. It has a weather-resistant finish that won’t fade under the sun, water, or even bird droppings.

What you should consider: Birds may avoid the fountain if it is too close to your seating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

