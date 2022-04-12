Which mustard throw pillow is best?

Whether you want to match a throw or comforter, or add some color to a black or gray couch, sometimes only mustard throw pillows will do. And it’s important your pillows are as practical as they are attractive. Think about the size, shape, material and whether you want a plain mustard pillow or something with a decorative design.

The JWH Handmade 3D Decorative Sunflower Pillow is sunny and bright and will add a fun flavor to your decor.

What to know before you buy a mustard throw pillow

Size

Most square throw pillows measure either 18 by 18 or 20 by 20 inches, but you can find larger and smaller options. Pillows of other shapes often measure 16-18 inches across at their widest point but, again, larger and smaller versions are available.

Consider the size of the couch, chair or bed you intend to put your pillows on when picking the size, as well as the size of other throw pillows you already own. Some people like a mismatched look, with pillows of varying sizes, while others prefer the same size across the board.

Material

Cotton and polyester are some of the most common materials for pillows. Both are easy to care for and clean, making them obvious choices. You’ll also find many velvet pillows as it’s an on-trend fabric right now. Then there are less-common fabrics such as satin, faux fur and fleece. There’s no right or wrong fabric for a cushion, so choose one you like the look of.

Design

Consider whether you want a plain mustard pillow or one that features a pattern or design. For example, you could choose a throw pillow with mustard and white stripes or chevron zigzags, or you might want a pillow with a mustard background and a bumblebee design in the center. You’ll find many pillows that use mustard as a key color and you might even choose a few kinds of mustard pillows to display.

What to look for in a quality mustard throw pillow

Washable cover

If you’re worried about getting your pillows dirty, choose ones with covers that are removable and machine-washable. This is especially important if you have pets or young children on your couch.

Shape

In addition to standard square and rectangular mustard throw pillows, you’ll also find some that are round, oval and flower-shape. Assuming they have removable covers, it’s harder to find replacement inserts for pillows with non-standard shapes.

Hidden zipper

A hidden zipper gives a seamless appearance to a throw pillow. Because there’s no noticeable closure, it makes pillows effectively reversible.

How much you can expect to spend on a mustard throw pillow

Basic throw pillows cost less than $10, while designer ones can cost $200 and up. That said, you usually won’t need to pay more than $50 for a single pillow, and often much less.

Mustard throw pillow FAQ

Why is it called a throw pillow?

A. It’s called a throw pillow because you “throw” it on your couch or bed (although actual throwing is optional). Throw pillows are both decorative and used for comfort and support while you sit. The term helps differentiate this type of pillow from the pillows you rest your head on at night.

Are throw pillows necessary?

A. Throw pillows certainly aren’t essential, but they can add color to rooms otherwise dominated by neutrals and tie together elements of rooms that might otherwise make them look disjointed. For example, if you have an open- plan living room/dining area and you’ve chosen mustard yellow chairs for your table, adding mustard throw pillows on the couch carries over the color palette and helps bring a cohesive look.

How many throw pillows is too many?

A. There’s no hard and fast rule, so place as many as looks good to you. If you can’t see the back of your couch or it takes you minutes to get them off your bed at night, you may have gone overboard.

What’s the best mustard throw pillow to buy?

Top mustard throw pillow

JWH Handmade 3D Decorative Sunflower Pillow

What you need to know: This cute and sunny sunflower pillow cover comes with an insert.

What you’ll love: The pillow would fit in perfectly with farmhouse decor and measures 12 inches in diameter. You can also buy a 14-inch version. The zipper blends in well with the fabric.

What you should consider: Some thought the pillow was smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mustard throw pillow for the money

Amazon Basics Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

What you need to know: Made from a soft polyester velvet fleece, these pillows look and feel good.

What you’ll love: They’re suitable for machine-washing or hand-washing. Both the color and fabric are on trend. They look full and plush when they arrive.

What you should consider: They don’t have removable covers, so you can’t replace the filling if it gets flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roslynwood Shelly Round Yellow Pillow

What you need to know: This round throw pillow makes a change from square ones and can double as a floor pillow.

What you’ll love: It comes in golden yellow, a rich mustard hue, but there’s also a brighter lemon yellow that’s similar to English mustard for buyers who prefer it. The polyester filling is plush and comfortable.

What you should consider: The cover isn’t removable and the pillow is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.