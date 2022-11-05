Which Grinch Christmas ornament is best?

A lot of people get excited to dress up their Christmas trees. It’s a tradition that dates back centuries, with even the Romans and ancient Egyptians using trees to celebrate the winter solstice. Decorating the Christmas tree brings the family together, and everyone has their favorite ornaments.

The Grinch is synonymous with Christmas thanks to Dr. Seuss’ iconic story “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” There are many amazing Grinch ornaments out there, but the Enesco Dr. Seuss The Grinch by Jim Shore Tree Hanging Ornament is one of the very best on the market. It pays tribute to the original story and comes with a Jim Shore stamp.

What to know before you buy a Grinch Christmas ornament

Types of ornaments

Ornaments come in different shapes and sizes, and while you can keep things simple, many people prefer a more personalized decor. There are a few things to consider when choosing what ornaments to hang on the tree.

The most common type of ornament is a ball. They could be made of plastic or glass, and they come in all different colors and designs. There are many Grinch-themed ball ornaments, which usually feature his face.

Figurine ornaments are very similar to action figures, but they come with a loop on top to hang on the Christmas tree. These ornaments can be a lot of fun since they are essentially toys that can recreate any character or scene.

Personalized ornaments can really spice things up. With these ornaments, you could customize a name, message or date on it. Personalized ornaments might celebrate a special occasion like a wedding or birthday or just be personalized for fun.

DIY ornaments are great for children and people who love to design. You can buy DIY ornament kits or plain balls and try to make your own Grinch ornaments.

The many faces of the Grinch

The Grinch was made most famous by the 1957 Dr Seuss story “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” In 1966, the book was converted into a Christmas animated film that is still popular today. In 2000, actor Jim Carrey took on the role of the Grinch in a remake and reimagining of the original story.

Christmas ornaments are often styled to appear like the original Grinch, but some do prefer the Jim Carrey version. Many people make ornaments by hand with their own take on the character, so there can be a lot of variation in the Grinch’s appearance on Christmas ornaments.

Theme- or time-specific

Ornaments often come with the current year on them; that way, you feel a sense of nostalgia when hanging it year after year. There are abundant options for the current year, such as the 2021 Christmas Ornament The Grinch Funny Covid-19 Pandemic Vaccination Holiday Ornament.

What to look for in a quality Grinch Christmas ornament

An authentic Grinch

People who love The Grinch will want an ornament that reminds them of the book or the animated character. Many ornaments are hand-crafted, leaving room for a lot of interpretations of the character. If you are buying an ornament for someone who loves the original book or film, it is best to find an ornament that is reflective of the original character.

Personalized options

Certain Grinch ornaments will allow you to add custom text to the ornament. Various e-commerce websites offer handmade products, so they can be a great place to look if you want to personalize an ornament.

Single vs. sets

Christmas trees are large, and it can be economical to buy ornaments in sets. Since Grinch ornaments feature the famous Christmas grump, these ornaments are more difficult to make than something like a single-color ball ornament, especially if it is well-made with a lot of details. Of course, there are sets available for Grinch ornaments, especially balls, but most of them are sold as single pieces.

Grinch Christmas ornament FAQ

Is the Grinch a villain?

A. The Grinch is famous for being an anti-Christmas figure. At the beginning of the story, he cannot stand Christmas and lives alone with his dog Max on the mountain. Seeing Whoville and their Christmas cheer bothers him. However, after nearly destroying Christmas, his heart grows bigger, and the Whos forgive him. He ends the story as a figure of redemption, so he is not truly a villain.

Where should you hang fragile handmade ornaments?

A. It is best to hang fragile ornaments higher up on the tree. While this might sound a little counterintuitive, children and pets can wreak havoc on a Christmas tree, and they are more likely to impact the bottom of the tree.

What’s the best Grinch Christmas ornament to buy?

Top Grinch Christmas ornament

Enesco Dr. Seuss The Grinch by Jim Shore Tree Hanging Ornament

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, hand-crafted Grinch ornament with a classic Grinch design.

What you’ll love: This is an official Jim Shore ornament that is handmade and hand-painted. It recreates one of the most iconic scenes from the original “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” The details and size will make it stand out on the Christmas tree.

What you should consider: It is pricier than most other ornaments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Grinch Christmas ornament for the money

Custom Grinch-Inspired Christmas Ornament Set

What you need to know: These are hand-crafted Grinch ornaments featuring the most popular characters in the book for an amazingly low price.

What you’ll love: The ball-shaped ornaments are made of durable plastic and won’t shatter. Choose from your favorite characters, including the Grinch, Max or Cindy. You can also purchase the entire set of five ornaments to have them all.

What you should consider: Each ornament is hand-crafted, so there may be some slight imperfections.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Grinch Covid Christmas Ornament Personalization Option

What you need to know: This is a hilarious Grinch ornament featuring the Grinch and Max that can be personalized.

What you’ll love: This ornament feels very modern and plays with current events. It is made of wood, so it can’t shatter. Personalize any message you want on the ornament.

What you should consider: Some people will want an ornament with the classic version of The Grinch on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

