Ensure you get enough vitamin D this fall to stay healthy

Keeping up with all the essential nutrients, such as vitamins, necessary for good health, can be challenging. While many are available in the form of food, drinks or the sun, sometimes we don’t get as much as we need — especially in the colder months. Spending time outside is one way to get vitamin D, but as we are officially in the fall season, we spend less time outdoors.

It’s essential to get enough vitamin D levels to stay healthy. Several vitamin D supplements are available to help you maintain your health goals in the colder seasons.

What is vitamin D?

Before learning how to increase your vitamin D levels, it’s crucial to understand the importance of this nutrient.

Vitamin D, or calciferol, is a fat-soluble vitamin found in or added to foods or available as dietary supplements, according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. The nutrient is also naturally produced when ultraviolet rays from the sunlight hit the skin, triggering vitamin D synthesis.

As reported by the NIH and Mayo Clinic, vitamin D is responsible for:

Promoting gut health

Reducing inflammation

Reducing the risk of cancer

Treating inherited bone disorders

Reducing the risk of developing multiple sclerosis

Slowing bone mineral loss among people with osteoporosis or bone fractures

Treating psoriasis

Preventing and treating rickets in children

What is the difference between vitamin D and D3?

Vitamin D encompasses both D2 and D3, so there isn’t a valid comparison regarding vitamin D vs D3. However, there are notable differences when differentiating between vitamin D2 and D3.

For example, vitamin D2 comes from plants, while vitamin D3 is produced by animals, including people, according to NIH. In addition, while both are easily absorbed, vitamin D3 increases and sustains serum levels much better than vitamin D2. If your serum levels are abnormal, it could indicate issues with your liver or kidneys.

When is the best time to take vitamin D?

You can take vitamin D supplements at any time of the day, although to get more benefits from this nutrient, it’s recommended that you take it after consuming a fat-containing meal.

How to boost your vitamin D levels

There are several ways to improve your vitamin levels in the colder months.

Eat foods high in vitamin D

The most common way to do so is by eating foods rich in vitamin D, which include the following, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Beef liver

Fortified cereal

Cod liver oil

Egg yolk

Orange juice

Milk

Salmon

Sardines

Swiss cheese

Swordfish

Tuna

Yogurt

Mushrooms

Try a UV lamp

There may not be much sunlight in the fall and winter, but you can obtain artificial light as a replacement. When there are few sources of natural sunlight outside, UV light therapy can be a great option.

Use vitamin D supplements

Vitamin D supplements are an alternative source of vitamin D outside your diet or sunlight. They are available as pills, capsules, gummies and liquid drops.

Best vitamin D supplements and light therapy

Nature Made Vitamin D3 2000

One bottle contains 100 tablets with 50 micrograms of vitamin D to support bone, teeth and muscle health while providing immune support. They are free of artificial colors and flavors. Adults should take one tablet daily with water and food for optimal results.

Now Supplements Vitamin D-3 400 IU

These vitamin D gummies are available unflavored or with a fruit flavor, containing 1,000 International Units of the nutrient. The 180-count of chewables is Quality Good Manufacturing Practice-assured, Kosher and soy- and gluten-free.

Nusava Organic Vitamin D3 K2 Drops

This two-pack of liquid vitamin D drops contains 120 micrograms or 5,000 international units of the nutrient, alongside vitamin K, omega 3, chia seed oil and other ingredients. The drops are non-GMO, contain no fillers and are made in the United States.

Thorne Vitamin D and K2 Liquid

Get optimal bone health, improved immune function and better calcium absorption with these vitamin D drops. They contain a combination of vitamin D and K2 to provide better results for your health. They have a self-dispensing top to ensure you get an accurate dosing each time.

Ddrops Kids Booster 600 IU 100 Drops

There’s vitamin D for kids to promote healthy growth and development, too. These drops contain less of this nutrient than adult versions, with just 600 IU. They contain pure vitamin D3 and fractionated coconut oil. They are free of preservatives, additives, artificial colors, flavors and common allergens.

Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops

There’s also vitamin D for infants as they can become deficient in the essential nutrient. Each drop contains 400 IU to promote healthy bone growth and development. The drops can be placed on the nipple or a pacifier or mixed in with formula, breast milk or foods.

Zarbee’s Vitamin D Drops for Infants

These liquid drops support bone and teeth development for infants. Every drop has 4,000 IU or 10 mcg of vitamin D3. They have a syringe for easy, accurate dosing every time. They are gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or colors.

Garden of Life Kids Organic Vitamin D3 Gummies

Kids can get their daily recommended amount of vitamin D with these yummy gummies. They have 800 IU of the vitamin to promote healthy bones, teeth and brain and support immune function. They are non-GMO, vegetarian, gluten- and sugar-free and have an orange flavor.

MaryRuth’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Spray

Another way to get your daily dose of vitamin D is through a liquid spray. This spray is safe for kids and adults, providing bone and immune support. It is vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.

Verilux HappyLight

This vitamin D lamp brings in artificial UV sunlight in the colder months. It contains ultraviolet B fluorescent bulbs to give you indoor sunshine. It has a compact size for easy storage and weighs 14 pounds. It can deliver your daily sun intake within five minutes without warming up.

