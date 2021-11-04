Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
36°
Wilkes-Barre
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Coronavirus
Healthbeat
Parenting Playbook
National News
Veterans Voices
Veterans Views
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Newsmakers
Eyewitness To History
Your Local Election Headquarters
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
This Week In Pennsylvania
Press Releases
Top Stories
Communities get creative for Scranton ‘PorchFest’
Video
Camelback Mountain Resort ‘skimming’ into spring
Video
Wilkes University dances for Geisinger children’s …
Video
Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Inside NY Baseball
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
St. John Neumann falls to Bishop Canevin, 64-47, …
Video
Top Stories
‘Norry’ Christian girls basketball clinches Class …
Jonathan Kelley of Old Forge competing in Bassmaster …
Video
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emily Garvin, Northumberland …
Video
Old Forge defeated in Class “AA” state semifinals
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
North Schuylkill Theater Arts on PA live! 3.25.2022
Video
Top Stories
Pittston Memorial Library Sustainable Fund Campaign …
Video
Top Stories
3M and King Water Filtration on PA live! 3.25.2022
Video
Hospice of the Sacred Heart on PA live! 3.25.2022
Video
Love Your Teeth on PA live! 3.25.2022
Video
NEPA Gives on PA live! 3.25.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
No TXT NEPA
NEPA Restaurants
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Parade
Lifestyle
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Pocono Transportation
Coupon Bug
BestReviews
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Teas
Best immune booster tea
Top Teas Headlines
Best chaga tea
Best St. John’s wort tea
Best nettle tea
Best ginseng tea
Best milk thistle tea
Best kava tea
Close
You have been added to Eyewitness Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Eyewitness Weather Alerts
Sign Up
More Teas
Best chamomile tea
Best fertility tea
Best echinacea tea
Best tea for a sore throat
Best valerian tea
Best tea Advent calendar
Best digestive teas
Parenting Playbook
Parenting Playbook: Importance of Reading
Parenting Playbook: We are Y
Parenting Playbook: Parental Pressure and upcoming …
Parenting Playbook: College Bound
Parenting Playbook: Teens and Suicide
Parenting Playbook: Kids and Pets
Parenting Playbook: Kids and Exercise
Parenting Playbook: Sibling Rivalry
Parenting Playbook: Kindness Rocks
Parenting Playbook: Video Games
View All Parenting Playbook
Trending Stories
Camelback Mountain Resort ‘skimming’ into spring
Larksville Police look to identify suspected shooters
Two accused of selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston …
Former Weissport police chief found guilty of raping …
‘Streamwatchers’ volunteers needed in East Stroudsburg