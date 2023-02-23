Which vitamin K supplement is best?

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin. Its primary functions include supporting healthy bones, skin and soft tissues, boosting calcium absorption and speeding up wound healing.

When choosing a vitamin K supplement, always select one that provides highly absorbable vitamin K to your body. California Gold Nutrition Liposomal Vitamin K2 and D3 provides efficient delivery of the vitamin to the bones and soft tissues.

What to know before you buy a vitamin K supplement

Type

While there are several types of vitamin K, the two primary forms are vitamin K1 and vitamin K2. Vitamin K1 can be found in leafy green vegetables, while vitamin K2 is found in fermented food and animal products. The difference between these two types of vitamin K is their absorption and transport to the tissues. Although vitamin K1 is poorly absorbed in the body, not much is known about the absorption rate of vitamin K2, though it’s believed that the latter is better absorbed. When choosing your vitamin K supplement, you can find either of these types available, so you can choose the option you prefer.

Benefits

Vitamin K plays a critical role in blood clotting and strengthening of the bones because it helps the body produce prothrombin, which is essential for blood clotting and bone metabolism. While most adults are not at risk of vitamin K deficiency, newborns and individuals with malabsorption issues may have low levels of vitamin K.

Apart from its function in bone health and blood clotting, vitamin K is also important in heart health. For instance, vitamin K may lower your blood pressure through mineralization, preventing the buildup of minerals in the arteries.

Dosage

Most people get the vitamin K they need from their diet, and the recommended daily allowance ranges from as low as 4 milligrams in children to as high as 19 milligrams in lactating women. If you have to take a vitamin K supplement, ensure the amount in the formulation meets your recommended daily requirement.

What to look for in a quality vitamin K supplement

Drug interactions

Taking vitamin K with blood thinners, cholesterol-lowering drugs or weight loss drugs can lead to complications. For instance, a blood thinner like warfarin can reduce the clotting ability of vitamin K. Weight loss drugs and cholesterol-lowering medications have been linked with the depletion of vitamin K, so you may have to take a vitamin K supplement if you’re using any of these medications.

Condition

If you’ve had a stroke in the past or you’re prone to blood clots, consult your doctor before taking vitamin K. If you’re pregnant, don’t take more than your recommended daily allowance of vitamin K.

Form

Vitamin K is available as a supplement in different forms. If you want to measure the exact amount of vitamin K you intend to take, using the powder form is a great way to get it right. However, many people prefer the convenience of pills or capsules. In oil form, you can use vitamin K as a topical solution and skin moisturizer.

Additional ingredients

Some vitamin K supplements may contain ingredients that you may want to limit in your diet. For example, some products contain gelatin, silicon dioxide or soy, which may cause unwanted side effects. Some supplements include other vitamins like calcium, vitamin C and vitamin D3. Check the ingredients to make sure you’re getting the formulation you want.

How much you can expect to spend on a vitamin K supplement

Expect to pay 14-30 cents per pill for capsules of vitamin K. Vitamin K supplements that contain other vitamins like D3 can cost up to $1 per pill. If you choose to buy liquid vitamin K, expect to pay $20-$40 for a 1-ounce bottle.

Vitamin K supplement FAQ

Are there any risks when taking a daily vitamin K supplement?

A. Taking vitamin K daily for up to 2 years is safe because, unlike other fat-soluble vitamins, vitamin K doesn’t accumulate to toxic levels in the body, even when taken in excess amounts. Instead, it’s broken down quickly and eliminated through urine or stool.

Are there any known drug interactions with vitamin K supplements?

A. Vitamin K interacts with many drugs, including antacids, blood thinners and antibiotics. Before you start taking a vitamin K supplement, discuss it with your doctor.

What’s the best vitamin K supplement to buy?

Top vitamin K supplement

California Gold Nutrition Liposomal Vitamin K2 and D3

What you need to know: The liposomal formula of this supplement makes it highly bioavailable.

What you’ll love: With added vitamin D3, you get an additional boost when it comes to bone health and a healthy immune system. The capsules don’t contain gelatin, so they’re suitable for vegetarians.

What you should consider: The D3 is dervived from lanolin, so isn’t vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top vitamin K supplement for the money

Now Foods Vitamin K2

What you need to know: Formulated with the potent vitamin K2, this supplement helps maintain your bone, cardiovascular and nervous system health.

What you’ll love: It’s free of gluten, soy and wheat. The supplement is made in a GMP-certified facility, so it’s produced to meet the highest standard of purity and quality.

What you should consider: The color of some of the softgel capsules may differ slightly, but this is completely normal.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid

What you need to know: These vitamin K liquid drops are designed to maintain optimal bone and heart health.

What you’ll love: Each drop contains 1 milligram of K2. It comes from a trusted vitamin manufacturer that focuses on the quality and purity of its supplements.

What you should consider: It’s expensive compared to other K2 supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

