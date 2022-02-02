Best eye wash station

Eyewash stations are a must-have for any business where employees work with corrosive or infectious materials.

Which eyewash station is best?

An eyewash station is essential for any home or business where normal activities could result in damaging materials coming into contact with the eyes. Depending on your needs, you might be looking for a permanently installed eyewash station or one that is portable for use on remote work sites. A great choice for the latter is the CGoldenWall 14-Gallon Portable Emergency eyewash Station.

What to know before you buy an eyewash station

Eyewash stations are not only crucial safety features but they are required under many circumstances. Any employer subject to Occupational Safety and Health Association oversight needs to be familiar with the regulations related to eyewash stations.

When are eyewash stations required?

OSHA guidelines are complex and should be studied in detail. But at their most basic, eyewash facilities are required in workplaces where corrosive chemicals are used, where solutions of 0.1% or more formaldehyde might splash an employee’s eyes, and in any workplaces or medical facilities where eye injury or infection is a risk.

What are the installation requirements?

An eyewash station needs to be located on the same level and within 10 seconds of the potential hazard that requires its use. It must be clearly marked, easy to find, and free of obstructions.

What are an eyewash station’s minimum required capabilities?

To meet OSHA requirements, an eyewash station must be able to flush the eyes for 15 minutes continuously. It needs to operate hands-free after a single motion to turn it on. It must be able to deliver tepid flushing fluid at a rate of at least 1.5 liters per minute.

What to look for in a quality eyewash station

The most important criteria for any eyewash station is that it meets the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 standard. This is the American National Standard for Emergency eyewash and Shower Equipment, establishing minimum performance requirements. Beyond that, there are a couple of things to consider regarding your own specific needs.

Portability

Portable eyewash stations can be taken to remote job sites or moved to various locations as needed within a single work site.

Ease of installation

More permanent eyewash stations will need to be integrated with the plumbing at the installation site. This could be a simple or difficult job requiring a plumber, depending on the chosen eyewash station and the place you need to put it.

Ease of use

By definition, any eyewash station that meets ANSI standards will be easy to use. You’ll be able to turn it on with a single motion, and then the water will flow continuously until it is turned off or until the tank runs empty in a portable device.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyewash station

Simple eyewash stations consisting of saline solution in squirt bottles start in the range of $45. These may be helpful for casual non-regulated use, but they don’t meet the ANSI Z358.1 standard. You’ll spend upwards of $120 for an approved eyewash station or several hundred dollars for one with a larger capacity.

Eyewash station FAQ

How do you maintain an eyewash station?

A. Follow the manufacturer’s directions for each individual station. It’s important to regularly flush and clean each system with appropriate solutions, as unused standing liquids can harbor bacteria and infectious organisms.

What kind of infectious organisms can you find in an improperly maintained eyewash station?

A. A few organisms of concern are single-cell amoebas, pseudomonas bacteria and legionella. Single-cell amoebas on rare occasions can cause eye infections and neurological damage. Pseudomonas bacteria can infect the eyes, skin, muscle and lungs, causing extreme illness or even death. Legionella can cause a severe and fatal form of pneumonia.

How does the flow rate compare between portable eyewash stations and permanent stations integrated with a building’s plumbing?

A. Any station that meets the required ANSI standards will have a flow rate of at least 1.5 liters per minute. Plumbing-integrated stations will have a flow rate that exceeds the portable, gravity-fed models, enough so that some can deliver aerated water, but both types will get the job done.

What are the best eyewash stations to buy?

Top eyewash station

CGoldenWall 14-Gallon Portable Emergency eyewash Station

What you need to know: This portable unit can be wall-mounted for semi-permanence in a location without access to direct plumbing.

What you’ll love: The large gravity-flow tank gives 15 minutes of wash time to meet ANSI standards. It’s easy to use, portable and the bright yellow color is easy to spot in an emergency.

What you should consider: Having to regularly clean and refill a 15-gallon tank is more awkward than having a permanent station integrated with a building’s plumbing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyewash station for money

Speakman SE-4400 GravityFlo 9-Gallon Portable Emergency Eyewash Station

What you need to know: This 9-gallon device makes portability a breeze for setup at remote job sites.

What you’ll love: The convenient carry handle, ease of refilling, and ease of use make this a great low-cost option for eyewash stations. It meets ANSI standards for any location where the ambient temperature is between 60 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

What you should consider: Regular flushing and cleaning are critical for portable devices. Pay attention to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Speakman Wall-Mount Eyewash Station

What you need to know: This reasonably priced wall-mounted eyewash station is an excellent option for a fixed location.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use in an emergency, provides a continuous flow of gentle, aerated water without fear of emptying the tank, and meets ANSI standards. It’s also easier to clean and maintain than a portable eyewash station.

What you should consider: Installation may require a plumber, depending on your level of expertise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

