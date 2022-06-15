Which Citizen watch for women is best?

Looking to update your accessory collection with a new timepiece? Citizen has been manufacturing watches for over a hundred years. It sells a wide selection of watches for men and women with a reputation for producing quality products at an array of prices. The Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Stainless Steel Watch is stylish and reliable, with a beautiful dark blue dial that will look great and keep up with an active lifestyle.

What to know before you buy a Citizen watch for women

In-house production

Citizen is a vertically integrated company. This means it does all of its own production, without using external contractors or suppliers. Over the last 40 years, this Japanese company has moved toward more sustainable practices. Citizen is working to reduce world battery waste by putting a greater emphasis on light-powered technology.

Eco-Drive

Citizen watches use quartz, mechanical and Eco-Drive movements. Quartz and mechanical are pretty standard in watches, but Eco-Drive is becoming increasingly popular at Citizen. Eco-Drive watches are powered by light so all you have to do to “charge” it is leave it out in sunlight or under a lamp. A fully charged Eco-Drive watch can run for months, even in the dark, without requiring a battery replacement.

Types of bands

Citizen watches come with three styles of bands, each with a different closure method.

Strap : This is a leather, silicone, nylon or fabric woven band with an adjustable buckle closure. It’s the easiest band to size at home without making adjustments.

: This is a leather, silicone, nylon or fabric woven band with an adjustable buckle closure. It’s the easiest band to size at home without making adjustments. Bracelet : This is metal band with links that afford flexibility. It has a folding clasp that’s easy to open and close without assistance. It’s comfortable on the wrist, but resizing it requires tools.

: This is metal band with links that afford flexibility. It has a folding clasp that’s easy to open and close without assistance. It’s comfortable on the wrist, but resizing it requires tools. Bangle: This is an inflexible metal band, often made from stainless steel. The size might adjust a little but the form of the watch is pretty fixed.

What to look for in a quality Citizen watch for women

Water-resistant

Some Citizen watches are not water-resistant at all, while some are water-resistant up to 328 feet (100 meters) underwater. This means that the watch can withstand submersion in that deep without damage, and is safe to wear in the shower or in the pool. A watch with water resistance under 200 meters can be worn snorkeling, but not scuba diving.

Mineral crystal vs. sapphire crystal

Citizen makes watches with mineral crystal and sapphire crystal faces. Both are hard and scratch-resistant, but sapphire crystal is the higher-end option. It’s more reflective and more scratch-resistant than mineral crystal, but that also makes it more expensive.

Dial features

While Citizen makes basic, straightforward watches for women, it also products watches with extra dial features. Some list the date, or the date along with the day of the week. Others display a perpetual calendar that tracks the date, day, month and moon phase. Glow-in-the-dark numbers or hands make checking the time easy, no matter where you are.

How much you can expect to spend on a Citizen watch for women

The average Citizen watch for women costs $130-$400. Newly released watches with special features can cost up to $1,000.

Citizen watch for women FAQ

Can the watchband be changed?

A. This depends on the watch. Strap and bracelet bands are more likely to be changeable, while watches with bangle bands are usually less customizable.

Do Eco-Drive watches ever need a battery change?

A. Eco-Drive technology is designed so the watch never needs a battery change. You should, however, get the gaskets replaced once in a while. Gaskets keep your watch watertight and are automatically replaced when you get a watch battery replaced. Since Eco-Drive watches don’t need battery replacements, you’ll have to remember to replace the gaskets.

What do luminous hands do?

A. This means that the hands are crafted with a substance that lets them glow in the dark. It makes the watch easier to read in the dark without a light-up function.

What’s the best Citizen watch for women to buy?

Top Citizen watch for women

Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Stainless Steel Watch

What you need to know: This silver-tone stainless steel watch has a blue dial, mineral crystal face and a bracelet band with a fold-over clasp.

What you’ll love: It’s stylish and well-made with an Eco-Drive movement. It features the date and has luminous hands. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters. This makes it suitable for showering, swimming and snorkeling.

What you should consider: It is not suitable for scuba diving. Some Amazon buyers have reported that the warranty card was missing from the box when the watch arrived.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top Citizen watch for women for the money

Citizen Eco-Drive Silhouette Crystal Watch

What you need to know: This silver-tone stainless steel watch has a mother-of-pearl dial, mineral crystal face and a bracelet band with a fold-over clap.

What you’ll love: It has an eye-catching bezel design and the mother-of-pearl shimmers beautifully. It has an Eco-Drive movement and luminous hands. It features the date and the day of the week on the dial.

What you should consider: It is not water-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Citizen Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch

What you need to know: This two-tone stainless steel watch has a white dial, mineral crystal face and a bracelet band with a fold-over clasp.

What you’ll love: It has an easy-to-read day of the week and date box on the dial. It has luminous hands. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, which makes it suitable for showering, swimming and snorkeling.

What you should consider: It is not suitable for scuba diving. There are no numbers on the dial, only notch markers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.