Cozy is not just a feeling, but also a look. While a puffer jacket keeps you warm and comfortable in the winter, a bag made from the same puffy insulating material will keep you looking cool. Plus, you can continue to accessorize with a puffer bag once winter has passed without the risk of overheating.

Puffer bags often feature quilting and have that squishy feeling you associate with a good down comforter or pillow. Look for padded straps to keep hands and shoulders happy. Not all puffer bags are quilted, and some are puffier than others.

In this article: Eillys Padded Shoulder Bag, Ugg Dalton Quilted Crossbody Bag and Bbcreat Medium Crossbody Bag.

Puffer bags style

Puffer bags loosely fall into four categories:

Handbags feature short handles or straps designed to be held in the hand. These bags are smaller for fitting fewer items, such as your wallet, phone and keys. For an on-trend style look for baguette silhouettes or a chunky chain strap.

feature short handles or straps designed to be held in the hand. These bags are smaller for fitting fewer items, such as your wallet, phone and keys. For an on-trend style look for baguette silhouettes or a chunky chain strap. Tote bags are the most popular style of puffer bags and are the roomiest of the four. The utilitarian style is great for daily use while also looking chic. The padded straps can be worn over the shoulder or clutched in the hand.

Crossbody bags feature a long strap worn diagonally across the torso. They allow for hands-free convenience and added security because they can’t be easily snatched off a shoulder or from a hand. Some mini styles look like fanny packs.

feature a long strap worn diagonally across the torso. They allow for hands-free convenience and added security because they can’t be easily snatched off a shoulder or from a hand. Some mini styles look like fanny packs. Clutches in puffy materials offer a fresh twist on the handheld purse. They typically don’t have the volume of puff as larger bags but they feel comfy to hold nonetheless.

Material

Puffer bags are commonly made from nylon or polyester. They’re filled with down, either synthetic or real. Eco-friendly puffer bags are made from recycled nylon, polyester or water bottles. Quilted puffer bags also come in leather and vegan leather, typically made from polyurethane.

Pockets

Puffer bags can come with interior and exterior pockets. Roomy exterior ones can be used to stash water bottles and umbrellas. Zip interior pockets are great for valuables. Some totes have slip interior pockets big enough to store your laptop. If you’re security-minded, consider whether the bag has a top zipper or magnetic snap closure.

Color

While you may be tempted in winter to accessorize with a black or dark-colored bag, such as the current winter trends of greens and browns, puffer bags also come in light and bright colors. Pastel and blush colors can be worn in winter. You can also match your bag with your puffer jacket.

Price

While luxury brands make puffer bags that cost over $1,000, you can wear the trend for much less. Most puffer bags cost between $20-$130.

Best puffer bags

Eillys Padded Shoulder Bag

This roomy puffer tote features two sets of straps, a short and a long pair, so you can carry it over your shoulder or by the handle. It’s puffy enough to use as an airplane pillow in a pinch.

Ugg Dalton Quilted Crossbody Bag

This light crossbody bag is the perfect size to carry your essentials: wallet, smartphone, keys and lip balm. It’s stylish for all ages, and comes in eye-catching colors as well as neutral ones.

Bbcreat Medium Crossbody Bag

This crossbody design also doubles as a puffer purse and features a unique drawstring closure. It’s medium-size, but can hold a lot of your belongings. It comes in black and silver. It features two interior slip pockets and a zippered one.

Ugg Women’s Ellory Puff Tote

This lightweight puffer tote comes is perfect for everyday use. It’s roomy enough for toting gym clothes or your laptop but small enough to be stowed underneath the seat in front of you on an airplane.

The Drop Bella Tote Bag

This pleather tote comes in an attractive diamond quilted pattern in black or rhubarb red. The handle is padded and comfortable to hold, and the bag is just the right size to use every day.

Kaobio Cotton Padded Cassette Crossbody Bag

This puffer purse features an adjustable long strap for crossbody use or to carry as a purse. It comes in a beautiful green as well as black. The fold-over style snaps closed and the look overall is stylish.

Jqwygb Puffer Tote Bag

For a high-shine puffer bag, this small tote comes in a selection of metallic quilted patterns. It can be worn over the shoulder with its adjustable longer strap or carried by its puffy, shorter handles.

Steve Madden Britta Chevron Quilted Shoulder Bag

This black puffer purse features chic chain shoulder straps and a chevron quilted pattern. It’s cute and fun, not to mention spacious for a purse. It can be worn out on a date night or girls night.

Jqwsve Puffer Tote Bag

For a basic black puffer purse, this crossbody quilted one is on trend. The horizontal quilting is cool and it features shorter puffy handles for comfy grasping. It comes in metallic colors.

Gai Quilted Crossbody Bag

This affordable puffer bag has a zipper top and crossbody design that adds extra security when you’re out and about. It’s roomy for stashing your belongings without feeling overly bulky. There’s also a zippered interior pocket.

