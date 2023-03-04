How to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies in style

Everything you need for an Oscar movie marathon

The 2023 Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, take place on Sunday, March 12. For many, this event provides a list of critically acclaimed films every cinephile needs to see. This year, hit movies like “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” made the cut. Many of these films are available on streaming services and Bluray, and you have plenty of time to watch them before the awards show.

In this article: Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, Panasonic SoundSlayer Soundbar and GE Ultra Edge Indoor Antenna.

Oscars 2023

Where to watch the Oscars

The Oscars will air on ABC and can be streamed on ABC.com and the ABC app, but you’ll need to authenticate your cable provider. Those without cable can stream the event with Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV or FuboTV.

You can also use an antenna to watch it for free on your local ABC station.

Oscar-nominated movies worth checking out

“The Banshees of Inisherin”: This movie, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, takes place on a small island near Ireland. In it, a man named Pádraic, his sister and a young man attempt to figure out why Pádraic’s best friend, Colm, doesn’t like him anymore. Although the plot sounds simple, the writing, directing and acting keep it interesting from beginning to end. This movie is available on HBO Max and Hulu.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once": After learning the IRS is auditing her, Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American immigrant played by Michelle Yeoh, finds herself on an interdimensional mission to save reality. You can watch this film on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio": Everyone knows the basic premise behind Pinocchio, but this version of the movie explores death, grief and fascism, setting it apart from other Pinocchio movies. "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" is available on Netflix.

Entertainment products to upgrade your experience

Smart TV

Smart TVs connect to your Wi-Fi and let you use streaming services without an external device. When buying one, it’s essential to consider the image quality. Many offer stunning 4K resolution, but you’ll also want one with impressive color contrast and black levels. Color contrast determines how well colors stand out against each other, and the black level dictates how dark a screen can get. TVs with poor black levels make dark scenes look milky and washed out.

Soundbar

Soundbars are all-in-one speakers that aim to emulate a surround-sound experience. Some have external subwoofers that enhance the sound, whereas others have built-in subwoofers. Large soundbars are best for large open rooms. Compact speakers are typically suitable for small spaces.

Surround sound system

As the name implies, surround sound systems utilize multiple speakers to surround you with sound. You’ll want a system with a low distortion rate and a powerful subwoofer. It’s essential to consider the connectivity options as well. Some speakers can only connect to your TV via a wire, whereas others offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

Best entertainment products

Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The display’s brightness and color contrast makes every scene stand out. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Voice Assistant and SmartThings.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K Smart TV

This budget-friendly option features the Roku TV smart platform and a gaming mode that enhances response times. Many reviewers were impressed with the picture quality and Dolby Vision feature.

Panasonic SoundSlayer Soundbar

It features an understated design and a straightforward setup process. It works with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for an enhanced spatial audio experience.

JBL Bar 2.0

This has a compact design and an affordable price point. You can connect it to your TV via Bluetooth. It doesn’t use much power and is easy to set up.

Vizio M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Subwoofer

This comes with four units containing nine speakers total. It works well with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Most reviewers said they were impressed with the sound quality.

Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack

This comes with five individual units, letting you place your speakers in an optimal configuration for your environment. The subwoofer connects wirelessly, and the built-in tweeters do an excellent job of reducing distortion.

Roku Ultra Streaming Device

This features a quad-core processor for enhanced speeds. It’s compatible with every major streaming service, including Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.

Worth checking out

