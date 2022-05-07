Which Bose surround sound system is best?

When watching a TV show or movie at home, one of the biggest parts of the experience is the sound. While some TVs have solid audio quality by themselves, most simply do not have the power and range that is needed to create a fully immersive watching experience. A surround sound system or soundbar can make a major difference, providing louder, deeper audio that can fill the room. Bose is one of the biggest names in audio and has several different sound systems and soundbars on the market. However, knowing which one is right for your room can be difficult.

Features to consider in a Bose surround sound system

Number of speakers

Perhaps the most important consideration for your TV audio is how many speakers will be connected to the home entertainment system. Many surround sound systems come with five speakers alongside a subwoofer and thus will be labeled as 5.1. Similarly, a 7.2 system would have seven speakers and two subwoofers. Knowing how many speakers and subwoofers are needed will help make your decision easier.

Type of sound system

Another major factor is what type of sound system to buy. While it is mostly based on the number of speakers, knowing if there is a need for multiple subwoofers or a soundbar also makes a significant difference. At the same time, there are also wireless speakers that offer more versatility in placement, though sometimes come with slight latency issues and poorer audio quality.

Audio configuration

Similar to the number of speakers, audio configurations for a surround sound system can make a large difference. Dolby 5.1 and Dolby 7.1 are the main two formats and are dependent on how many speakers are in the system. Dolby 5.1 features one center speaker, two side speakers and two speakers in the rear. This configuration should provide a fully immersive experience for most movies and TV shows, but Dolby 7.1 offers a better sound for 4K and Blu-ray movies. Additionally, Dolby 5.1.4 refers to a system with another layer of sound — five speakers, one subwoofer, and four speakers on the ceiling.

Volume level and audio quality

Obviously when buying any sound system, knowing how loud and how clear the sound can be is a big priority. Fortunately, nearly all Bose sound systems can produce a lot of sound at a very high quality without any warps or grainy noise. Nevertheless, the more expensive models from Bose feature the best sound quality.

Best Bose surround sound systems

Best of the best Bose surround sound system

Bose Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System

What you need to know: One of the best overall systems on the market today, it’s equipped with top-notch sound, several different speakers and even connection to a voice assistant.

What you’ll love: Multiple wired center speakers alongside four wireless speakers that can be seamlessly placed around the room.

What you should consider: Several users report poor connectivity to the remote and lack of compatibility with a universal remote, meaning there may be no easy solution to the issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Bose surround sound system

Bose 3.1 Home Theater Set: Soundbar 700 + Bass 700

What you need to know: This set is a far more affordable sound system with immersive sound and much less equipment.

What you’ll love: The wireless subwoofer offers easy placement anywhere and provides deep, dramatic bass for a sound that can engulf a room.

What you should consider: It has fewer speakers than other sound systems that Bose offers, which means a lower ceiling for maximum volume. Thus, it may not fill a larger room with poorer acoustics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Bose Lifestyle 600 Home Entertainment System

What you need to know: Another incredibly-high quality sound system from Bose with several speakers and more than enough bass for any user.

What you’ll love: The speakers can wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth-compatible device, allowing for easy music listening from a phone.

What you should consider: As with the Lifestyle 650, the remote control has been criticized as low-quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bose Surround Speakers 700

What you need to know: Immersive and powerful speakers that easily connect to entertainment devices for a perfect watching experience.

What you’ll love: Ability to add-on a subwoofer and soundbar seamlessly. Wireless connection also helps allow for easy installation anywhere around a room without worries of wire length.

What you should consider: Being a wireless option, there is a slight latency between the images on the screen and the speakers themselves that can be frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

What you need to know: A great soundbar that adds significant volume and power to any TV setup with easy voice assistant compatibility.

What you’ll love: Compatible with a universal remote and the Bose app for easy control. Bluetooth connection allows for compatibility with a phone for playing music seamlessly from the soundbar.

What you should consider: While easily connected to additional Bose speakers, the soundbar alone may not be enough volume for a fully immersive experience by itself without extra support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

