Which Razer gaming keyboards are best?

A keyboard is one of the most critical components of your computer, but it is equally one of the most exciting. There is a large variety of styles, models and designs from which to choose. Some have extra keys, while others are brightly lit with millions of colors.

Whatever your preference, if you are a gamer, you need a keyboard that can keep up with your playing style. That is why you should have the best Razer gaming keyboard by looking no further than the Razer Huntsman V2.

What to know before you buy a Razer gaming keyboard

Keyboard layout

A keyboard is the most central point to control all the action on the screen. It needs to have all the keys that your game utilizes and additional keys for more functions. Consider what keyboard layout you prefer and whether you want the ability to create your own macros. A full Razer keyboard will also have a numerical keypad and multimedia buttons.

Response time for faster reactions

Every millisecond in a game can mean the difference between winning and losing, you need to have the fastest keyboard response time. This is often referred to as the polling time, and it is the frequency at which the keyboard will check for new key presses. If you play fast-paced games, consider a keyboard with a high polling rate.

Mechanical vs. membrane keyboard

Gaming keyboards generally come in two different types: mechanical keys or membrane keys. This is the key type that determines the travel time of the key press and how quickly the keyboard registers it. Mechanical keys are the loudest and also come in different variations. Consider whether you want a mechanical keyboard or a keyboard that uses the standard membrane mechanism.

What to look for in a quality Razer gaming keyboard

Full color or RGB lighting

Red, green and blue lighting has been incorporated in almost every computer component available. A standard feature in Razer keyboards, the lighting allows you to change the effects on the keys. Many keyboards also allow you to change the color of the individual keys and the color around the keyboard’s edges.

Resting your wrists

Gaming sessions can last for several hours at a time, and your wrists and hands are bound to become tired. A good Razer gaming keyboard will have a wrist rest where you can take some of the strain off. It typically uses sturdy foam and is just high enough so that you don’t put too much effort into keeping your hands in a comfortable position when playing or typing.

Onboard memory

Depending on the Razer gaming keyboard that you get, you will have the ability to program macros switches, additional functions and save the RGB lighting profile. All of that information needs to be stored somewhere, which is usually on the keyboard itself. For this, the onboard memory of a keyboard will determine how much information can be stored. A good Razer gaming keyboard will allow you to create and store dozens of separate profiles to suit the game you are playing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Razer gaming keyboard

The price of a Razer gaming keyboard will generally depend on the model and the keyboard’s capabilities. An entry-level gaming keyboard can retail for $40-$80, while the top gaming keyboards can retail for as much as $200-$400.

Razer gaming keyboard FAQ

Does a Razer gaming keyboard work with Windows and Mac computers?

A. Generally, Razer keyboards are designed to work with Windows-based computers. However, some keyboards do have partial support for Mac computers. The keys are laid out differently than the Mac keyboard, so that is something that you need to keep in mind.

Can you change the keys on a Razer gaming keyboard?

A. Yes, you can. Whether you have Cherry MX or Razer keycaps, you can change them to a different style or mechanical method. Just keep in mind that you can’t put mechanical keycaps on a membrane keyboard.

What’s the best Razer gaming keyboard to buy?

Top Razer gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This is a great keyboard to enhance your gaming experience.

What you’ll love: The Huntsman V2 uses optical switches, which means you can set the desired actuation point to suit your playstyle. The keys are Doubleshot PBT keycaps, and the Razer Chroma RGB lighting allows for a combination of up to 18.6 million colors. A multi-function digital dial at the top of the keyboard for multimedia and a USB 3.0 pass-through.

What you should consider: There is no Spanish version of this keyboard available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Razer gaming keyboard for the money

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2

What you need to know: This is an affordable Razer keyboard that looks good and works hard.

What you’ll love: The BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 comes with Razer Green key switches and is powered by a removable USB cable. The RGB lighting of the keys is fully compatible with popular games and Philips Hue accessories. It comes with a magnetic wrist rest that you can easily remove.

What you should consider: The keyboard doesn’t have a USB pass-through like other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Battlefield 4 BlackWidow Ultimate

What you need to know: This is a full keyboard for the die-hard “Battlefield” warrior.

What you’ll love: If you are a big fan of the “Battlefield” franchise, then you have to get your hands on this licensed keyboard. Adorned with “Battlefield” images and the Razer logo, the BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard features mechanical keys, enough onboard memory to store up to 10 profiles, and backlit keys. It also comes with the exclusive Razer Snake Dog Tag from the Razer Battlefield 4 Collector’s Edition.

What you should consider: The keycaps can’t be changed to a different kind and the keyboard glow is only one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

