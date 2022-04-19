Which action camera protector is best?

Sports enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers love to capture every thrilling moment of their journeys. The easiest and most affordable way to do this is with an action camera. You can attach these tiny gadgets to nearly anything, including your head, chest or the side of a boat. These cameras go through a lot of wear and tear, and they even occasionally fall off.

The best way to ensure your device lasts a long time is to get an action camera protector. The Smatree GA700-3 Waterproof Hard Case is an excellent option for keeping your action camera safe when you’re out in the field.

What to know before you buy an action camera protector

Protecting only your camera

These tiny devices usually take quite a beating, so you may want to shield your camera with additional protection. Most action cameras come with two different protective housings. For example, the GoPro has one protective housing with several cut-outs, capturing audio while preventing major damage. The other is a solid housing that completely insulates the camera and is waterproof. If you want additional security, you might consider a rubber sleeve to go over the included casing.

Protection for additional gear

Action cameras often require more than just the camera itself. Consider how many extra accessories and gadgets you want to use. Then, look for a protector that can accommodate everything, including your camera. If you don’t have lots of additional gear, a smaller protector will work just fine and be easier to carry around.

Customizable interior

There are several kinds of action camera protectors, so it’s best to find one that fits your needs. If you want to move accessories around within the casing, consider a protector with a customizable interior. Customized interiors help keep your camera securely in place while giving you the freedom to add more accessories.

What to look for in a quality action camera protector

Durability

One of the most important things to look for in an action camera protector is its durability. You’ll want to find a good-quality case made from strong plastic that can take a few knocks while still being lightweight enough to carry. It’s also good to find a waterproof action camera protector, but most action cameras already have this feature.

Carrying straps and handles

People who use action cameras tend to focus a lot on the protective qualities and forget about investing in straps or fasteners. A good-quality camera protector should have durable buckles or latches, so it won’t come undone easily. And it’s best to find shoulder straps and handles made out of strong nylon or fabric, which won’t tear on sharp or rough objects.

Scratch-resistant

Any area that covers the lens should be clear, scratch-resistant plastic. The last thing you want is to review your footage to find an unsightly scratch across your videos. Also, good-quality protective films won’t leave a sticky residue when you remove them.

How much you can expect to spend on an action camera protector

Action camera protectors vary in cost depending on the interior size and how much it protects your camera. Smaller cases or carrying holders can cost as little as $10-$20, while stronger, more durable protectors cost as much as $80-$100.

Action camera protector FAQ

Are action camera protectors waterproof?

A. It depends on the protector, but most cases are resistant to water and moisture. Some of them can float in water as well.

What offers better lens protection: tempered glass or plastic?

A. Tempered glass is better for protecting your lens. Plastic is prone to scratches and can become discolored over time. On the other hand, glass will remain near-perfect for a long time.

What’s the best action camera protector to buy?

Top action camera protector

Smatree GA700-3 Waterproof Hard Case

What you need to know: It might look like a toolbox, but this action camera protector safeguards your action camera and accessories.

What you’ll love: The top portion divides into two sections and features foam cut-outs that accommodate up to three action cameras. It can also hold remote controls and extra batteries. The bottom portion of the case is perfect for storing any additional tools, handles or covers. The lid closes with secure latches that create a watertight seal.

What you should consider: It’s compatible with GoPro Hero models 3-10 and the DJI Osmo camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top action camera protector for the money

TEKCAM Action Camera Carrying Case

What you need to know: If you need a quick grab-and-go solution, this case protects your camera while making it easily accessible.

What you’ll love: If you don’t like the idea of lugging a heavy case around, this carrying case is the best option for you. The foam-lined interior keeps two action cameras safe with extra spaces for mounting attachments, protective housings and batteries. The inside of the lid has a mesh pocket that can securely hold camera floaters and mini tripods.

What you should consider: It is compatible with GoPro Hero models 7-9, the Akaso EK7000 and Apeman cameras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Finest+ Screen Protector for GoPro Hero 8 Black

What you need to know: If you don’t need housing or a carrying case, coat the lens and screen of your action camera with this protective film.

What you’ll love: It comes in six pieces: two clear films for the front lens, two for the display at the back and two for the front LCD screen. The protectors are hydrophobic and resistant to oils, thanks to the clear and durable tempered glass. It comes with an accessories kit to help you with the application.

What you should consider: This screen protector is only compatible with the Hero 8 action camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

