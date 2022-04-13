Which online web design class is best?

In today’s world, web design is a highly useful skill that can lead to professional growth. If you’re interested in applying your creative skills in a way that’s lucrative and versatile, an online web design course is for you. Many of these courses teach certain aspects of web development as well, which is also profitable.

Udemy’s Web Design for Beginners: Real World Coding in HTML & CSS course is great for anyone starting out.

What to know before you buy an online web design class

Front-end development

Many online courses teach both web development and web design, since they often go hand in hand. Even if you choose to go with a beginner-friendly class, most still include basic development.

Web design is the overall setup and appearance of a website across any device, including mobile phones, tablets and computers. It includes the layout, interface design, graphics or other visuals and overall content of the site. When combined, these elements add to a comprehensive, user-friendly look and feel.

Many online web design classes teach both web design and front-end development, which is ideal for freelancers or anyone else looking to grow professionally. Even though front-end development doesn’t focus on the design aspect as much, it does affect how well the site runs. That’s why it’s a good idea to learn at least the basics, specifically coding and programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Coding

In the past, if you wanted to learn how to design a website, you also had to understand web development; even the artwork and positioning of the text required some knowledge of coding. Today, most popular content management sites, including WordPress, handle the development aspect.

Although it’s possible to design websites without knowing coding or programming, many online web design courses still touch on the basics. For example, one course could teach CSS, which is useful for WordPress since it affects how content is displayed on the site. If the online course only covers the basics, you can also take a supplemental online course , such as JavaScript, to learn more.

Website builders

Many website builders, including Wix and Squarespace, use a drag and drop function that makes it much easier to design a website, even if you don’t have a background in the field. More complex builders, such as WordPress, boast features that offer much more customization and let you use certain coding knowledge.

Certain web design classes teach you how to use specific website builders, while others focus mostly on concepts such as layout or coding. Typically, the ones that focus on website builders don’t cover coding.

What to look for in a quality online web design class

Topics covered

Online web design courses usually focus on the following topics:

Search engine optimization

Typography

Composition

Graphic design software such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Responsive design

CSS3 and HTML

Courses that also emphasize web development go more in-depth into coding, programming and front-end and back-end development.

Level

Web design courses are multilayered, so choose a level suited to your current skill level. For instance, if you’re new to the subject, select a beginner class that teaches the basics such as layout and color theory. Just remember that one course might consider a topic introductory, while another could view it as intermediate.

Some online courses build upon each other, especially when taught by the same instructor. In this case, it’s a good idea to start with the first class and follow along in order unless you already have a solid understanding of the previous topics.

Course breakdown

Online classes usually come with a syllabus that outlines the course breakdown, including overarching modules and smaller lessons that reinforce key concepts.

For example, a beginner class could have a module on the general structure of websites with related subsections on how to code and use images. Meanwhile, a course made for WordPress design could cover everything from setting up pages and customizing post templates to installing and using plugins.

Many courses also feature assignments, quizzes and other supplemental materials you can download or complete as you learn.

Duration

Udemy, Coursera and similar online education sites list how long it will take to complete a class. The total duration usually includes the readings and videos, but not any assignments that are done outside of class. Most online web design classes are nine to 22 hours.

Certificate

Some courses offer a certificate you can display on LinkedIn, your resume or your new website. To receive a certificate, you might need to purchase the full course or have an active subscription to the platform it’s on.

How much you can expect to spend on an online web design class

A subscription to Coursera costs $59 a month, but you can also get a free seven-day trial. As for Udemy, web design and development courses usually cost $90-$140. Udemy also offers a free seven-day trial followed by a subscription service that costs $29.99 a month. Once you purchase the course, you receive lifetime access to it.

Online web design classes FAQ

Is web design difficult to learn?

A. Web design is a complex subject, but it can be easy to learn if you follow a class that’s laid out well. However, many classes teach you about the different technologies and methods that go along with website design and development. If you’re not technologically savvy, it can be challenging to learn some of the more complex components such as coding and back-end development.

What other skills should I know to be a web designer?

A. Enhance your skills by learning Adobe design software and studying user experience. Also, continue building upon your front-end and back-end development expertise.

What’s the best online web design class to buy?

Top web design class for you to take online

Web Design for Beginners: Real World Coding in HTML & CSS

What you need to know: This is an introductory course that teaches you the basics of design and development.

What you’ll love: It covers the essentials of web design, including HTML and CSS coding, responsive design and SaaS. Plus, it teaches you how to add media to web pages.

What you should consider: The course focuses a lot on back-end development, which can be overwhelming for complete beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Udemy

Top web design class for you to take online for the money

Introduction to Web Development

What you need to know: Available for free on a trial basis or with a monthly subscription, this course teaches everything from the basics of web design to development.

What you’ll love: This course features 22 hours of content spread across six weeks. It includes several readings, videos and quizzes. It teaches you how to design a site from beginning to end using HTML.

What you should consider: There’s a lot of focus on web development.

Where to buy: Sold by Coursera

Worth checking out

WordPress for Beginners — Master WordPress Quickly

What you need to know: This course is great for anyone who wants to create a website using WordPress.

What you’ll love: It teaches you how to configure a WordPress site to create pages and posts. It is comprised of 107 lectures and has nine hours of content. There’s no coding experience necessary.

What you should consider: WordPress is a robust system, so the course might take longer to complete than listed.

Where to buy: Sold by Udemy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.