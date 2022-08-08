Which Cotopaxi fanny pack is best?

If you are headed on an adventure of any kind and want to keep your hands free as you carry your necessities, a Cotopaxi fanny pack is a fantastic solution.

The best one fits you like a glove, has enough space for your essentials and boasts a design that complements your style. One that has all that — and boasts extra room for more items, such as your travel documents — is the Cotopaxi Allpa X 4L Hip Pack.

What to know before you buy a Cotopaxi fanny pack

Cotopaxi brand

Cotopaxi was launched in 2014 after its founder, Davis Smith, exited his highly successful businesses when they failed to meet his burning need to serve others. After careful consideration, he made a New Year’s resolution to build another company that could change someone’s life forever.

Specifically, he wanted to use his passion for the outdoors to build a brand that could sustainably address poverty with its profits. He aptly named the new brand after a volcano near his childhood home in Ecuador and affixed the slogan Gear for Good to prioritize his vision.

A fanny pack’s purpose

A fanny pack, also known as a waist bag or hip pack, is a bag with a zipper closure that features an attached belt you clip around your waist. While these bags typically sport a common design, they each boast different features and come in various sizes.

You can wear yours around your waist or across your chest with the bag in the front, especially if you’re in a crowd and want to ensure that your items are safe. You can also shift the bag to your side hip for a more relaxed aesthetic. While you can also place the bag at your backside, it is less common — that might make your valuables vulnerable to pickpockets and thieves.

Cotopaxi fanny pack’s design

Cotopaxi fanny packs boast features that set them apart from other brands. These high-quality components include a butterfly zipper enclosure for the main compartment, padded sleeves, multi-sport designs and side release buckles for compression.

Some Cotopaxi waist bags also pack away easily inside the company’s backpacks and travel bags. Investing in a matching set ensures that all your pieces work together when space is critical.

What to look for in a quality Cotopaxi fanny pack

Pockets

Pockets prevent your valuables from smashing into other items, such as your keys or loose change, which could cause avoidable damage. At a minimum, ensure that things such as your sunglasses, phone and camera have their own dedicated compartments.

Sizes

Cotopaxi fanny packs come in several sizes to ensure the one you select fits your needs. Three common Cotopaxi hip pack capacities are:

2-liter pack : Holds your essentials such as your phone, keys, wallet and a small snack.

: Holds your essentials such as your phone, keys, wallet and a small snack. 3-liter pack : Lets you tote around your phone, keys, wallet, some snacks, sunglasses and other small items.

: Lets you tote around your phone, keys, wallet, some snacks, sunglasses and other small items. 4-liter pack: Gives you the space you need for your necessities and snacks with room to spare for other items such as travel documents or a camera.

Colors

While Cotopaxi fanny packs are celebrated for their bright color-blocked patterns, consider starting your collection with the waist pack that best complements your current wardrobe.

Even Cotopaxi’s most neutral designs feature its signature bright accent colors, so you can still sport the brand’s distinctive look while ensuring you get a bag that goes with everything you own.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cotopaxi fanny pack

They typically range between $30-$75, depending on their size and material.

Cotopaxi fanny pack FAQ

What should you do with your old Cotopaxi gear?

A. Visit the brand’s website. The company lets you trade your old Cotopaxi items in for a credit toward something new.

Can you add a water bottle to your fanny pack?

A. Yes. Try to find a lightweight clip-on water bottle that lays flat against your body, so it does not bounce around as you walk, jog or hike.

What’s the best Cotopaxi fanny pack to buy?

Top Cotopaxi fanny pack

Cotopaxi Allpa X 4L Hip Pack

What you need to know: This large bag comes in five beautiful colors that feature Cotopaxi’s bright signature accents at each zipper.

What you’ll love: It has a large main compartment you can access with a smooth double zipper. Inside the main section, it boasts a padded sleeve to secure your fragile items and a zippered inner pocket to secure your valuables.

What you should consider: This waist pack might be a little too large for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Cotopaxi fanny pack for the money

Cotopaxi Del Dia Kapai 3L Hip Pack

What you need to know: Each is sustainably made and boasts a one-of-a-kind colorway, so no two packs boast the same color palettes.

What you’ll love: This pack comes with a padded sleeve to protect your sunglasses or phone. Its hip belt is wide for added comfort, and its back panel is ergonomically made and contours to your body. It also has a zippered front accessory pocket with a key clip to secure your valuables.

What you should consider: Those who prefer a more neutral color palette might find this pack a bit too vibrant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Cotopaxi Coso 2L Hip Pack

What you need to know: This small pack can easily fit into anyone’s wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This bag has a main compartment that closes with a convenient butterfly zipper, an interior hanging phone pocket and a zippered back pocket to keep your valuables safe. It is also sustainably made from recycled polyester.

What you should consider: It might be a bit too small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

