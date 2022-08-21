Make the most of your last summer celebration with these picnic must-haves

For many people, Labor Day signifies the unofficial end of summer. With kids heading back to school, the days getting shorter and the weather cooling down, you probably won’t be able to spend as much time outdoors. That’s why you definitely want your Labor Day celebration to be fabulous — so you can enjoy one last day of sunshine and fun with family and friends.

If you want to have the best Labor Day picnic possible, check out these essentials that can keep you comfortable, entertained and well-fed out at the park, beach or other favorite picnic location.

Labor Day picnic essentials

Picnic sun and insect protection must-haves

Amazon Basics Outdoor Pop-Up Canopy

Get some shade at your picnic with this pop-up sun canopy. It’s made of durable 300D fabric and uses sturdy steel tubes for support. It also has waterproof seams, so it can keep you dry in light rain. You can choose from three height positions for the poles, too.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen

This hypoallergenic sunscreen lotion can help keep you from getting a sunburn no matter how long you stay at the picnic. It offers UVA and UVB protection and vitamin E to prevent free radical damage. It’s also oil-free, water-resistant and doesn’t damage coral reefs.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Outdoor Research Sunbriolet Sun Hat

This sun hat features fabric with a UPF 50+ rating, so it provides excellent sun protection. It also has a drawstring closure to keep it on your head even in windy weather. The mesh lining helps wick moisture away from the skin, too.

Sold by Amazon

Cutter Skinsations Insect Repellent

Keep mosquitos and other pests away at your Labor Day picnic with this insect repellent spray. It also works on ticks, gnats, chiggers, and fleas and even contains aloe and vitamin E to nourish the skin. The 360-degree pump makes it easy to apply, too.

Sold by Amazon

Picnic comfort must-haves

ONIVA Outdoor Picnic Blanket

This extra-large picnic blanket lets you stretch out comfortably at the park or on the beach. Its top is made of super-soft fleece, while the underside has a water-resistant coating to keep you dry. It’s also easy to fold and comes with a tote that has an adjustable strap for easy carrying.

Sold by Amazon

Resort Spa Home Indoor/Outdoor Pillows

These outdoor pillows can make you comfortable while stretching out on your picnic blanket. This set includes four pillows in different sizes, including a lumbar pillow for lower back support. The fabric is stain- and fade-resistant, too, so you don’t have to worry about spills or drips at your picnic.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler

If your picnic spot doesn’t have chairs and benches, this camping chair can make you much more comfortable this Labor Day. It holds up to 325 pounds and features adjustable arm heights. The side pockets, mesh cup holder and built-in cooler that holds four cans make it even more convenient.

Sold by Amazon

PORTAL Camping Table

If you’re not comfortable eating on a blanket, this camping table makes it much easier to enjoy the food at your picnic. It comes in a convenient carrying bag for transport to the park or beach and also has a mesh pocket underneath for storage.

Sold by Amazon

Picnic food and drink must-haves

The Picnic: Recipes and Inspiration from Basket to Blanket

This cookbook doesn’t just provide tasty recipes for your picnic but also offers tips for planning and pulling off the perfect outing. It even includes menus to make choosing the perfect recipes for your Labor Day event even easier.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill

This compact propane grill is designed for travel, making it ideal for your Labor Day picnic. It offers 240 square inches of cooking space that can fit up to eight burgers and has legs that allow you to place it on the ground or a table.

Sold by Amazon

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

Keep beverages cold and perishable foods fresh at your picnic with this large, durable cooler. It has three inches of PermaFrost insulation that helps keep ice solid for several days. The heavy-duty rubber latch also keeps the items inside secure.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nature Gear Picnic Backpack for 4

This complete picnic basket contains everything you need for four people to enjoy a Labor Day picnic. It comes with an insulated cooler, waterproof blanket, wine cooler and opener, cutting board, plates, glasses and cutlery. The backpack design makes it easy to carry, too.

Sold by Amazon

PICNIC TIME Promenade Picnic Basket

If you prefer a smaller picnic basket, this canvas tote is an excellent option for more intimate Labor Day gatherings. It includes plates, wine glasses and cutlery for two and has enough space for your favorite foods. The leatherette handles also make it more comfortable to carry.

Sold by Amazon

Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers

Pack all the goodies for your picnic in these sturdy, durable food containers. The set includes 21 containers with lids, which snap together to maximize space in your basket. The containers are all BPA-free, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, too.

Sold by Amazon

Earth’s Natural Alternatives Eco-Friendly Dinnerware Set

This compostable dinnerware set contains disposable forks, knives, plates, cups, napkins and tablecloths, which are all biodegradable. They work well for cold and hot foods and can even stand up to heavy, greasy items.

Sold by Amazon

ASIJIA Pop-Up Mesh Food Screens

Keep the bugs away from your food with these pop-up food covers. Each set includes six covers in various sizes that take just seconds to assemble. They’re also flexible, so they can be stretched over multiple dishes.

Sold by Amazon

Picnic entertainment must-haves

Nerf Supersoaker Fornite Compact Water Blaster

Keep the kids entertained at your Labor Day picnic with this fun pump-action water gun. You can fire easily by pumping the handle backward and forward to drench your opponents. It’s easy to refill on the go, too.

Sold by Amazon

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Game

The whole family can have fun at a picnic with this travel-friendly corn hole game. It’s lightweight and easy to set up at the beach or park. It also includes eight cornhole bags and a carrying case to keep everything together.

Sold by Amazon

Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Ultimate Backyard Game

Another activity that’s fun for the whole family, this frisbee toss game sets up quickly, so you can assemble it at any picnic spot. It’s easy to learn to play, making it ideal even for younger children. Best of all, it’s lightweight and easy to carry.

Sold by Amazon

