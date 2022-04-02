The benefits of a portable oven for camping

Sitting around the fire is a long-standing camping tradition, but food options tend to be limited in the great outdoors. It’s common to cook hot dogs or roast marshmallows in front of the fire, but good substantial food is often difficult to come by if you don’t have the right equipment.

This is where a portable camping oven can come in handy. Read on for more on how to use a portable camping oven, as well as product recommendations for your next camping trip.

What to consider when purchasing a camping oven

Size

One of the primary considerations when purchasing any camping oven is its size and how it will be transported. Stovetop/oven combo units have more features, so they’re often larger and more challenging to transport, but there are separate oven units that are small, compact and even fold up, making for convenient travel.

Power source

Consider your available power source, as some ovens run on propane, some are solar-powered and others get their energy from electrical and propane burners that have to be purchased separately.

2-in-1 models

Camping ovens are often sold separately from portable grills or stovetop burners, but there are some 2-in-1 models if you want access to both.

Accessories

Depending on the unit, baking sheets may be sold separately, as well as camping cookware sets. Be aware of the size of the unit you’re purchasing.

The best portable ovens for camping

Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven

What you need to know: This unit contains two brass-range burners and an oven that can heat to 400 degrees.

What you’ll love: This oven heats fast and can retain that heat.

What you should consider: Some consumers find it difficult to control the temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Coleman Camp Oven

What you need to know: Made from aluminum steel, this portable oven comes with an adjustable rack that can be set at three different heights.

What you’ll love: This oven folds flat after use for easy storage and travel needs.

What you should consider: You need a heat source to operate this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Real Nature Portable Camping Oven

What you need to know: This is perfect for cooking raw food as well as reheating food during camping or road trips.

What you’ll love: It’s versatile and can serve many of your camp cooking needs.

What you should consider: It should not be used with a 24-volt vehicle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Omnia Oven

What you need to know: Good for pizza, brownies, cakes, bread and casseroles, this oven can work on any type of burner.

What you’ll love: Much lighter than Dutch ovens but serves a similar function.

What you should consider: The small size is an issue for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CAPT’N COOK OvenPlus Salamander Grill

What you need to know: This two-in-one unit allows you to bake and grill at once and is virtually smokeless.

What you’ll love: It’s portable and easy to clean with a detachable grease tray.

What you should consider: Since there are two cooking units, temperature control can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best portable pizza oven for camping

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven

What you need to know: Portable, propane-fueled, lightweight, compact and easy to assemble and transport.

What you’ll love: It heats quickly and can heat up to 700 degrees.

What you should consider: This oven requires a propane tank, which means there’s more to pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Dutch ovens for camping

Lodge Deep Camp Dutch Oven

What you need to know: Made of cast iron and available in sizes from 2-quart to 10-quart, this oven is pre-seasoned so the more you cook, the better the seasoning becomes.

What you’ll love: This oven can also hold hot coals and inverts to serve as a griddle.

What you should consider: It’s cast iron, so it’s delicate and can be difficult to transport safely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Overmont Camp Dutch Oven

What you need to know: This affordable cast iron Dutch oven comes in four sizes and comes with legs on both the pot and lid, which allows it to sit atop the campfire.

What you’ll love: Easy to use and works at home on the stove as well.

What you should consider: Sub-par packaging makes the oven prone to shipping damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best portable solar ovens

Sunflair Mini Portable Solar Oven

What you need to know: This lightweight oven includes a solar thermometer, trivet, collapsible silicone pot and a carrying bag.

What you’ll love: Not only does this solar oven float, but it can fold to become the size of a laptop.

What you should consider: Dependent entirely on solar power, so cooking at high temperatures can be difficult in some conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GOSUN Solar Oven Portable Stove

What you need to know: Cooking meals in 20 minutes, this solar camping oven can reach temperatures of 550 degrees when exposed to full sunlight.

What you’ll love: At only 2 pounds, this stainless steel oven is both durable and easy to transport.

What you should consider: The cooking area is minimal and better suited to small portions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

KECOP Solar Oven Sun Cooker

What you need to know: Virtually smoke-free, this simple solar oven is safe and requires little cleanup.

What you’ll love: Using solar energy means that cooking is healthy and low-carbon.

What you should consider: This is a little heavier than other solar ovens, but it’s also larger, with room to cook for three people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

