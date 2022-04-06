Which rustic shower curtain is best?

From the country cottage to the backwoods hunting lodge, rustic homes are all about authentic, humble living. Redecorating your house to look like a log cabin may prove a tall order, but there are other clever ways to evoke this down-to-earth aesthetic. One overlooked accent that’s affordable and easy to change up is your shower curtain.

With the right design, you can soften the look of any modern bathroom. The Lush Decor Button Shower Curtain is the best shower curtain to complete your rustic sanctuary.

What to know before you buy a rustic shower curtain

Aesthetics of rustic decor

Rustic decor is all about creativity, especially because it’s inspired by frontier and country living. After all, living off the land meant making the most of what you could find. For this reason, you will see a lot of natural materials in rustic homes, such as raw-finish woods, wrought or cast-iron, animal skins and knits or canvas.

Rustic bathrooms

You don’t have to turn your bathroom into an old-fashioned outhouse to get a more rustic vibe. But looking to the past can be a great source of inspiration. Consider the big picture and the finer details when shopping for your bathroom. Antiques capture the generational qualities of rustic furniture and old-fashioned toiletries, such as ivory safety razors and horsehair brushes, really enhance the farmhouse aesthetic.

Rustic qualities in a shower curtain

A shower curtain can feel rustic in a few ways. If you want something a little more subtle, look for materials that enhance the aesthetic without overdoing it. A billowy linen curtain with large buttons can evoke the homespun feel of rustic decor.

If you want to take a more obvious approach, shower curtains with prints are your best bet. These can simulate the appearance of slatted wooden doors or depict nature scenes that remind guests of life out in the country.

Solid color vs. patterned

Achieving that rustic look with your shower curtain can also be a matter of color modulation. While beige feels like a no-brainer, rust oranges or reds and sage greens pair beautifully with rustic materials. If you’re after patterns, look for vintage floral motifs.

What to look for in a quality rustic shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are made from any number of materials. Whichever one you choose will have different durability, feel and cost.

Cotton is thick, luxurious and looks natural in a rustic home. You’ll need a liner because it’s not waterproof. This material is also the most expensive.

is thick, luxurious and looks natural in a rustic home. You’ll need a liner because it’s not waterproof. This material is also the most expensive. Vinyl is the cheapest option. Made from PVC or non-toxic EVA, this plastic option is completely waterproof. However, it won’t last as long as fabrics.

is the cheapest option. Made from PVC or non-toxic EVA, this plastic option is completely waterproof. However, it won’t last as long as fabrics. Polyester offers the best of both worlds. It’s water-resistant but textured like cotton. However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that looks completely natural, like cotton.

Size

Shower curtains come in many sizes, so make sure you find one that’s right for your tub or shower.

Standard : The typical shower curtain is approximately 72 inches by 72 inches. This size will cover one long edge of the standard bathtub.

: The typical shower curtain is approximately 72 inches by 72 inches. This size will cover one long edge of the standard bathtub. Extra-wide: For freestanding bathtubs, such as a claw-foot, you need an extra-wide shower curtain. These extend up to 180 inches to wrap around any additionally exposed sides.

For freestanding bathtubs, such as a claw-foot, you need an extra-wide shower curtain. These extend up to 180 inches to wrap around any additionally exposed sides. Extra-long: Contemporary buildings with high ceilings can place your shower curtain up higher, which reduces splash coverage. Extra-long curtains add another foot or two to account for tall showers.

Contemporary buildings with high ceilings can place your shower curtain up higher, which reduces splash coverage. Extra-long curtains add another foot or two to account for tall showers. Narrow: If you have a stall shower, a standard shower curtain will bunch up. Narrow curtains halve the width to about 36 inches, so you don’t have to sacrifice precious space in an already-small bathroom.

Installation

Shower curtains have small reinforced holes, or grommets, sewn into their top quarter-panel. If your grommets are big enough, you can slide the curtain directly onto the rod. This is the easiest method but can lead to bunching. On the other hand, shower hooks may be a little more difficult to install, but they let you pull your curtain completely taught. They’re also a fun opportunity for some decorative flair.

How much you can expect to spend on a rustic shower curtain

Vinyl shower curtains are the best budget option and usually cost $5-$20. If you want something a little more substantial, you can find a quality polyester curtain for $25-$60, or a premium cotton one for $80-$120.

Rustic shower curtain FAQ

How do I care for my shower curtain?

A. Most shower curtains are machine-wash friendly. For cotton and polyester, you’ll want to do this once a month. Vinyl is a little easier to care for since you can just spray and wipe it down with a household cleaner. In addition to washing, make sure to ventilate your bathroom after showering to air out any excess moisture.

Do I need a shower curtain liner?

A. Liners provide a protective barrier from mold, mildew and soap scum. Cotton will need a liner because it’s not water-resistant. Liners will also boost the longevity of your vinyl or polyester curtain.

What’s the best rustic shower curtain to buy?

Top rustic shower curtain

Lush Decor Button Shower Curtain

What you need to know: The pleated, duo-tone construction of this shower curtain gives it a homemade look.

What you’ll love: With two canvas-colored panels separated by ivory buttons, this shower curtain looks almost handmade. The curtain is made from a sturdy, soft cotton-linen blend for a spa-like feel every time you shower.

What you should consider: It only comes in 72 inches by 72 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rustic shower curtain for the money

Gibelle Rustic Wood Shower Curtain

What you need to know: If you’ve ever wanted a sliding barn door in your bathroom, but renovation is out of the question, this curtain is the next best thing.

What you’ll love: Gibelle offers a range of faux-wood-door prints to bring that quintessentially rustic look of weathered wood into your bathroom. Each is made from polyester and attaches to your curtain rod via hooks. These curtains also have an array of sizes from narrow to extra-long and extra-wide.

What you should consider: This curtain might be a little too busy if you already have a well-decorated bathroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simple Comfort Abigail Traditional Hydrangea Floral-Print Shower Curtain

What you need to know: When it comes to country-home style, you can’t go wrong with a traditional floral print.

What you’ll love: The hydrangeas are colored in a subtle palette, similar to prairie dresses and hand-crafted tapestries. The polyester-cotton blend is also available as window dressing to match around the house.

What you should consider: You will need a liner with this curtain. It’s also only available in standard sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

