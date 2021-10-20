Luxury Beauty

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
I-Team
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Highlights from day two of the First Round of state basketball tournaments
Video
Highlights from day one of the First Round of state basketball tournaments
Video
Wyoming Seminary grad Kelsey Kolojejchick takes over Bucknell field hockey program
Video
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
The 2022 Science Olympiad Competition at Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Video
Top Stories
High School Shootings Motivate Youth To Take To the Stage
Video
Top Stories
Support the Buggy Museum in Mifflinburg!
Video
Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services on PA live! 3.9.2022
Video
ConfiDANCE on PA live! 3.9.2022
Video
23 and Me on PA live! 3.9.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Pocono Transportation
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Luxury Beauty
Best Kaja beauty product
Best Saie beauty product
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular brand worth it?
The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora
Close
You have been added to Eyewitness Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Eyewitness Weather Alerts
Sign Up
More Luxury Beauty Headlines
6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora
Trending Stories
Preliminary snow totals released for Saturday winter storm
Video
Driver that crash-landed on roof has been charged, police searching for her
Video
Here’s what to expect: How much snow will fall in your area?
Video
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
Video
Cold Case: Police arrest man in connection to 2001 homicide in Central PA
Video