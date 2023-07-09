What are the best colorful makeup looks for summer?

With bright, hot days and long, festive nights, summer provides many opportunities for getting creative with new makeup looks. Swap out your dark hues, charcoals and neutrals for some bright and vibrant summer shades and colorful makeup looks for summer.

Bold statement lips, neons and pastel watercolor eyes are among the hottest colorful makeup looks now. Not sure where to start? There are plenty of new tools and inspiring trends to experiment with, and with the right makeup selections, colorful makeup looks are a breeze.

Tips to achieve a colorful makeup look

Go waterproof when you can

Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation

To rock the ultimate colorful summer glam look, it’s essential to invest in basic makeup that won’t leave your face if you sweat or get splashed while lying poolside. Swap your regular mascara, eyeliner and foundation for waterproof makeup.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water

You’ll want to use a specially formulated waterproof makeup remover to take off your makeup at the end of the night.

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara

This high-volume, lash-maximizing waterproof mascara has a clump and flaking-resistant formula. It is also cruelty-free and budget-friendly.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner

This is an award-winning, creamy eyeliner designed for all-day (and night!) wear with waterproof and smudge resistance. Be sure to sharpen this waterproof eyeliner regularly, as a dull point will lead to messy application. It is highly blendable for a smokey look and formulated with wholesome ingredients like Vitamin E and jojoba oil.

Use high-quality makeup brushes

Bestope Pro Makeup Brush Set

This highly rated and budget-friendly makeup brush set includes brushes for blending and precision. It is made from cruelty-free, dense fibers. These brushes work well with liquids, powders and creams and feel more expensive than they are.

Heymkgo Makeup Brush Set in Marble Pattern

This set of brushes receives high reviews for their unbelievable softness. You receive 10 makeup brushes and two blending sponges. The handles feature a white marble pattern that looks aesthetically pleasing and matches the brush’s carrying case. The brushes work well with liquid, powder and cream makeup products.

Prioritize healthy skincare

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

This dye-free, ultra-hydrating face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid for rapid skin restoration creates a barrier to protect your skin’s moisture and prevent dryness. This moisturizer is ideal for dry skin, so proceed with caution if your skin is oily as it may not work for you.

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Gentle Facial Cleanser

This is a no-nonsense cleanser that features ultra-cleansing ingredients like glycerin to unclog pores and lead to healthier, clearer and cleaner skin. It is dye-free and fragrance-free for a gentle cleanse.

Best colorful makeup looks

Soft pastel watercolor

Niceface Highlighter Stick

This look pairs well with shimmery highlighters and dewy, iridescent serums. Finish it with a glossy pink lip.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

This is a versatile eyeshadow palette featuring 14 shades in various finishes like matte, metallic and chrome. The light pastels in this palette are perfect for a watercolor eye look. The palette itself feels luxurious and features a mirror and double-ended brush.

NYX Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil

This chubby eyeliner crayon has a radiant and highly blendable color, perfect for pairing with other creamy eyeshadows for a bright and intense look. It goes on smooth and doesn’t cake.

Intense smoky pink

L.A. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow

If you’re feeling daring and really want a face that pops, a bold smoky pink is an absolute shower stopper anyone can nail with the right supplies. All you need to master the look is a bold shade of pink with a supple, highly blendable application. You might also wish to invest in a palette with various shades of pink and experiment.

Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow in Fierce Fuschia

This is a highly pigmented color that is designed to stay bright up to 14 hours. It is super blendable and shockingly pink.

Violet Voss Coral Crush Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette

This palette has 18 complementing shades of coral. It’s versatile and highly pigmented, with a variety of finishes from glittery shimmers to creamy mattes. It is long-lasting and free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Bright lips

Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick

For an edgy twist, try a matte coral or glossy red.

Sephora Cream Stain Liquid Lipstick

This is an all-day lip stain with a creamy application and weightless feel. It’s a bestselling, ultra-pigmented liquid lipstick infused with avocado oil for an easy glide and silky shine. It’s also non-sticky and transfer-proof.

Bright liquid liner

BFF Ultra Fine Liquid Liner

Love the timeless beauty of a bold cat eye? You can bring that look forward to summer 2021’s color makeup trend by swapping out your black liquid eyeliner pen for a liquid liner in a bright and vivid color. If you’re feeling extra daring, you can add a swipe of another color — try bright green and hot pink — or stick to one for a slightly more toned down, though still bright, vibe.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Pink

This glittery pink eyeshadow has a clear base that glides on and dries quickly for a high-drama, highly glitzy look. The precision tip brush allows easy application for fine lines of glitter or all-over lid sparkle. The liner works well as a base or on top of another pink shade.

Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Blue

Winner of an Allure Best of Beauty Award, this liner is pigmented and waterproof and designed for all-day wear. It is ultra-shiny and features a felt-tip pen for easy application in one stroke.

