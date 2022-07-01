Boar bristle brushes can smooth out hair follicles, help with dryness and even stimulate hair growth.

Which boar bristle brush is best?

There are countless styles of hairbrushes, all accompanied by often-wild claims about what they can do to the hair. Boar bristle brushes are a classic styling tool made of natural or synthetic boar bristles. This type of brush can gently detangle hair without pulling or tearing while spreading natural oils throughout and leaving your hair smooth and shiny. The Dovahlia Boar Bristle Brush, a top pick, is made of natural bamboo and 100% boar bristles for a high-quality brush that’s great for fine to medium-fine hair.

What to know before you buy a boar bristle brush

Synthetic vs. natural

For those who want vegan hair products but still want some of the advantages of a boar bristle brush, there are plenty of synthetic options available. Conversely, many boar bristle brushes are made of natural boar bristles for those who want to decrease plastic use.

Hair type

Different mixtures of boar bristles and nylon pins will work for different hair types. For those with fine hair, an all-boar brush will be the best option since it’s gentle enough not to break hair. Those with thicker hair should consider a mixture of boar bristles and nylon pins — a combination strong enough to detangle unruly hair that retains all the advantages of natural boar bristle.

Advantages

Boar bristles, because they mimic the structure of human hair, are naturally anti-static. They’re super effective at spreading oils from the scalp throughout the hair to improve hair health, as well as keep hair smooth and soft. They stimulate the capillaries in the scalp and can lead to slightly quicker hair growth. The benefits of brushing in general for straight or wavy hair textures are myriad, and boar bristles are one of the most effective ways to do it.

What to look for in a quality boar bristle brush

Materials

Look for a brush made of materials that will hold up and that you like the feel of. Many brushes will have a paddle made of either wood or plastic. Some will feature a grip for extra comfort of use. A cushioned grip can make the brush easier to hold for long periods of time.

Bristle sourcing

Boar bristles can be harvested in one of two ways: either they’re sheared, like a sheep, or they’re plucked. Shearing bristles is the most cruelty-free method, as it leaves the boar alive. It can be difficult to ascertain the way boar bristles are harvested, so if this matters to you, make sure it’s from a reliable source.

Shape

Boar bristle brushes, like all other brushes, come in a variety of shapes. The thickness and texture of your hair can determine which shape is most effective. Boar bristle brushes can come in oval, paddle, round and many other shapes. Thick, long hair will do best with a larger, paddle-shaped brush, while thinner, shorter hair might be fine with a smaller brush shape. For blow-drying, look for a round brush, and for use on wet hair, use brushes designed specifically for that purpose.

How much you can expect to spend on a boar bristle brush

Boar bristle brushes can range in cost from as low as under $10 to as much as over $100, though many will be in the mid range from $10-$20.

Boar bristle brush FAQ

How do I care for a boar bristle brush?

A. Boar bristle brushes will have the longest lifespan if they’re cleaned regularly. Pull accumulated hairs from the brush by passing through it with a comb, then wash the brush gently with regular soap and water to clean off the accumulated dirt and oils from the brush. Allow to dry fully before using.

How do I use a boar bristle brush?

A. Brush your hair from root to end to best distribute the oils and smooth out the hair. Go slow to avoid breakage and best work through tangles. And like all other brushes, to avoid damage, never use a boar bristle brush on wet hair.

What’s the best boar bristle brush to buy?

Top boar bristle brush

Dovahlia Boar Bristle Brush

What you need to know: Made with 100% natural boar bristles in a wood base, this high-quality brush is perfect for smoothing and refining finer hair.

What you’ll love: It comes with a comb and storage bag included. The boar hair used is sheared rather than plucked, making it a more ethical option.

What you should consider: The bristles are very soft and closely set, meaning the brush is less effective on thick hair.

Top boar bristle brush for the money

URTHEONE Boar Bristle Hair Brush

What you need to know: With a mixture of nylon pins and boar bristles on an ergonomic wooden paddle, this brush is a great option for all hair types.

What you’ll love: It’s a little more heavy duty because of the shape and mixture of bristles and pins, meaning it’s perfect for those with thick, long hair. It’s an affordable option that comes with a comb and gift box.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the bristles to be too short.

Worth checking out

Belula Boar Bristle Hair Brush

What you need to know: This is an oval-shaped brush which comes with a travel bag and a spa headband.

What you’ll love: The brush purports to restore the nature shine of your hair, while volumizing it. It’s high quality for the low price point.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the brush caused static.

