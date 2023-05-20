Top-rated products for hosting Memorial Day
IN THIS ARTICLE:
Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who died in service to the U.S. military. It’s a day of both commemoration and celebration, an opportunity to bring friends and family together. Hosts are often looking to provide a variety of food and entertainment for their guests — cookouts and outdoor activities are especially fun ways of getting everyone together.
Who’s on the guest list?
Start by thinking about who you’ll invite to the party. If your shindig is adults-only, organizing a barbecue, serving drinks and playing music may be all you need to entertain your guests. If parents are bringing their children, games such as cornhole and volleyball can keep little ones engaged. That’s not to say that adults can’t participate, too, especially those who are athletic and love to play sports.
What kind of food and beverages will you serve?
Decide whether it will be a hamburgers-and-hotdogs kind of cookout, or if you want to provide other options including grilled meats, veggies and pizza. You may want to invest in a new grill or outdoor pizza oven. Make sure you have products to serve drinks and keep them cool, such as a beverage tub or cooler.
How do you want to decorate?
Decorations will help create that party ambience. Consider patriotic decors such as flags and banners. You can also find USA-themed garden ornaments and adorn your patio with string lights. There are no rules on how to decorate for Memorial Day, but the expectation is lots of red, white and blue elements.
Best products for hosting Memorial Day
This highly popular Weber grill offers stellar performance. The three-burner propane grill is made of durable stainless steel with cast-iron cooking grates. The cart-style grill has a folding side table, hooks for hanging tools and wheels for portability. Other features include a warming rack, fuel gauge and lid thermometer.
Sold by Amazon and Home Depot
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Enjoy tasty wood-fired pizza with this Ooni oven. The outdoor oven has a sleek profile and accommodates 12-inch pizzas. It even includes a pizza peel. This portable device weighs only 22 pounds and doesn’t take up much space on a table.
Sold by Ooni
This bucket keeps drinks easily accessible, and its foam insulation keeps drinks cold longer than a basic bucket or container. The beverage cooler is made of durable, lightweight plastic that’s easy to clean. It features a leak-resistant plug, making it easier to drain melted ice.
Sold by Amazon
For more beverage storage, this spacious Igloo cooler is an excellent choice. It keeps up to 188 12-ounce cans chilled for days. The insulated cooler with a drainage plug contains sturdy, long-lasting plastic. It has side handles and weighs less than 20 pounds, so it’s easy to transport.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This JBL speaker offers premium sound quality and wireless Bluetooth streaming. The rugged speaker is waterproof for outdoor use, with a battery that runs up to 12 hours. It’s loud on its own, but you can also pair it with other speakers to boost the volume at your party.
GoSports Regulation Size Wooden Cornhole Boards
These two cornhole boards are perfect for national holidays with the eight included bean bags, which feature stars and stripes like the American flag. The high-quality cornhole boards are made of solid pine that can be painted for added personalization.
Sold by Amazon
Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set
You can have a blast playing volleyball and badminton in the backyard with this all-inclusive set. The net includes heavy-duty steel poles and nylon rope designed to endure the elements. The multifunctional set includes a net, a volleyball, four badminton rackets, shuttlecocks and a convenient carrying case.
Sold by Amazon
Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights
These solar string lights can illuminate your outdoor space and set the mood. The vintage-style Edison bulbs produce a soft white light, and their waterproof, shatterproof design stands up to inclement weather. They last five to six hours on a single charge and have a convenient automatic on/off sensor.
Sold by Amazon
Show pride in your country with this outdoor American flag, handmade in the USA. The weather-resistant flag contains heavy-duty nylon and brass grommets. It’s Flag Code compliant and measures 3 by 5 feet. You can purchase the matching flagpole separately.
Sold by Amazon
These little American flags come in a pack of 50 for your guests to wave around and celebrate with. You can also use them as garden decor by placing them in planter pots. They feature polyester, wood and a golden spear on the end.
Sold by Amazon
DodelyGz American Flag Patriotic Porch Banners
These decorative America-themed banners are designed to hang from a porch, door or entryway. The signs contain weather-resistant polyester and Oxford fabrics. They’re easy to hang with the included attachment rods. Each banner measures 12 by 72 inches.
Sold by Amazon
Crowned Beauty Memorial Day Freedom Flag
This patriotic flag makes an attractive garden ornament. The word “freedom” and an image of military boots and American flags is printed on both sides of the polyester fabric. The 12-by-18-inch flag is weather-resistant and comes with a metal stake that secures it to the ground.
Sold by Amazon
Worth checking out
- The Juvale Patriotic Party Supplies set of cups, plates, napkins and cutlery serves 24 people.
- This pack of 10 glittery Moon Boat Patriotic Head Boppers feature Uncle Sam, a mini hat headband, star head boppers and other fun designs.
- The set of 12 Super Z Outlet American Flag Sunglasses may not protect your eyes from the sun, but they do look great in pictures.
- Even your pool can represent America with the Poza Inflatable USA Pool Float beach balls, available in a set of two.
- This cotton blend Lazychild American Flag Tank Top for women comes in 38 colors and designs to suit different styles.
- This Grunt Style America Patriotic Flag Men’s Shirt comes in beige, black and charcoal, featuring a stretchy cotton and polyester blend.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.