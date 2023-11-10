Save big with these Fitbit deals

Fitness trackers became incredibly popular in the last decade, and one of the primary brands known for making high-quality trackers is Fitbit. A Fitbit is a wearable technology that tracks various health and fitness metrics, such as heart rate, calories burned, blood oxygen and sleep.

The BestReviews Testing Lab has checked out a number of Fitbits over the years, and using our expertise, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Fitbit deals to help you save big. As we get closer to Black Friday on Nov. 24, we expect to see even more significant price drops on high-end smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense 2, entry-level bracelet trackers like the Fitbit Luxe and even smart scales like the Fitbit Aria Air Scale.

Best Fitbit Aria Air Scale deals

The Fitbit Aria Air Scale is a compact weight scale that can be synced to your smartphone, and it’s currently 20% off.

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

The Fitbit Versa 4 is essentially a cheaper version of the Fitbit Sense, but it’s still a fantastic smartwatch and is now on sale for 25% off .

. The Fitbit Sense 2 is hands-down the best Fitbit fitness tracker, and although it’s expensive, it’s already discounted at 17% off and likely to go down even more on Black Friday.

Best Fitbit tracker deals

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best bracelet-style Fitbit and is currently 38% off , but it might be discounted by as much as 50% like its predecessor was last year.

, but it might be discounted by as much as 50% like its predecessor was last year. Those who don’t want to shell out on the Fitbit Charge 6 should consider the Fitbit Inspire 3, which retains many key features, is considerably cheaper and was on sale last year for 30% off .

. If you have an active kid who’s into sports and wants to wear a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 3 is on sale now for 38% off .

. The Fitbit Luxe is the entry-level bracelet-style Fitbit, which we love for its sleek design and simple user interface, and is now on sale for 8% off .

. If you don’t mind an older model, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently 19% off at Walmart.

Best Fitbit accessories deals

Obdeai Bands are compatible with the Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3 and Versa, come in 15 colors and are now 30% off.

off. Fitbit displays are sensitive and can be scratched easily, so we recommend that Versa 4 and Sense 2 users get the NANW 4-Pack Screen Protector Case, now 22% off.

off. BNBIDEN Bands are fantastic for those who want to switch things up with a colorful and comfortable nylon strap band and are now 50% off for a pack of four.

for a pack of four. If you don’t want a bulky smartwatch case but want to keep your Fitbit Sense or Versa display from scratching, the Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector is now 53% off .

. Kick things up a notch with these dazzling Poy Stainless Steel Metal Loop Bracelet Bands, now 33% off.

Who has the best Black Friday Fitbit deals?

You’ll want to shop primarily at retailers that offer a wide selection of electronics, such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. Discounts are likely to be similar across most retailers for any given Fitbit, but you might be able to score additional savings shopping on Amazon if you’re a Prime member since members often get exclusive offers on select products.

When will Fitbits go on sale?

It’s not a bad idea to shop for Fitbits now, but the best discounts are typically found during the week leading up to Black Friday. Many more Fitbits will go on sale as early as Nov. 19, and several will likely be discounted well after Cyber Monday.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews thoroughly searches the web for the best deals to help you save big during Black Friday. We sift through hundreds of customer reviews and run many products through our testing lab to analyze performance, quality and durability. We’ve tested many Fitbits for sensor and GPS accuracy, Bluetooth stability, user interface experience and many other factors influencing our recommendations. We refresh our buying guide periodically, so be sure to check in often to get a look at the hottest Fitbit deals as Black Friday approaches.

What to consider when buying a Fitbit

Fitbit fitness trackers look similar, but features and designs differ across models, and the same goes for Fitbit smartwatches. That’s why it’s crucial to consider the following before purchasing a Fitbit so you know what you’re getting.

Bracelet fitness tracker vs. smartwatch

Fitbits originated as bracelet-style fitness trackers, which are still hugely popular among athletes because of their slim profile and lightweight feel. Smartwatches offer more functionality, and because the screen is larger, the menus are much easier to navigate, but the drawback is that they’re bulkier and feel heavier on the wrist.

Battery life

Few things are more frustrating than constantly having to charge a fitness tracker, but excellent battery life is one thing that distinguishes Fitbits from other brands. Of course, like any battery-powered device, battery life largely depends on usage, but most Fitbits can last anywhere from three to seven days on a full charge. It’s worth noting, however, that since smartwatches such as the Versa 4 and Sense 2 have larger batteries than fitness trackers such as the Charge 6 and Inspire 3, battery life is significantly better.

Sensors

Every Fitbit has sensors for tracking fitness metrics, such as calories, steps and distance, but the more sophisticated ones, such as the Fitbit Sense 2, have built-in ECG, sleep, blood oxygen and stress sensors. Those extra features are excellent, but you can save money by going for a cheaper fitness tracker if you only need something to track your exercises and overall fitness.

GPS

You’ll need a Fitbit with an integrated GPS if you plan to track your outdoor jogging routes or have hands-free access to maps. The Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 both offer GPS, which is built into their higher price. The smaller screens on fitness trackers such as the Charge 6 and Inspire 3 make them unsuitable for GPS, so they don’t have that feature and are, therefore, more affordable.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.