After Under Armour succeeded with its moisture-wicking apparel line, brands such as Nike, Adidas and Reebok followed suit.

Which Under Armour women’s shorts are best?

Few brands can compete with Under Armour women’s shorts if you’re looking for no-fuss workout gear built for athletes. The company has carefully considered common pain points such as chafing, lack of pockets and moisture control, then built a line of shorts that addresses each of those issues and more.

If you want a pair of women’s workout shorts that feature everything above plus added breathability and comfort, the Under Armour Women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts are a top pick.

What to know before you buy Under Armour women’s shorts

Under Armour’s history

The Under Armour brand was created in 1996 by an athlete for other athletes. When founder Kevin Plank got tired of sweating through his shirts while playing college football, he decided to develop a solution. He came up with a moisture-wicking design that keeps athletes cool and dry throughout their workouts, which continues to be the brand’s primary focus.

Under Armour shorts

Under Armour women’s shorts are built for athletes of all kinds. They have waistbands that sit at the hips without digging in and lightweight fabrics that pull moisture away from your body. Many of their shorts also come with ample pockets, so you don’t have to leave home without your essentials.

Some Under Armour shorts focus on breathability, with knit fabrics that give you room to move around, while others have compression designs that hug your muscles to keep you going.

Finding your size

Sizing for Under Armour women’s shorts ranges from XXS-3XL. Locate and record your measurements with the tips below to find your size. For best results, use a cloth measuring tape and don’t pull the tape too tight.

Waist : Wrap the measuring tape around the smallest part of your waist.

: Wrap the measuring tape around the smallest part of your waist. Hips: Stand with your feet at hip-width apart and wrap the tape around your hips; include the fullest part of your rear end.

Use your measurements to consult with the sizing chart included on the item’s purchasing page.

What to look for in quality Under Armour women’s shorts

Premium material

The materials used to construct your Under Armour women’s shorts significantly affect their durability, look and feel.

Moisture-wicking : Draws moisture away from your body to the shorts’ surface to keep you dry.

: Draws moisture away from your body to the shorts’ surface to keep you dry. Anti-odor technology : Minimizes odors by preventing microbes from forming as you sweat.

: Minimizes odors by preventing microbes from forming as you sweat. Breathability : Keeps the air flowing, so you don’t overheat while working out.

: Keeps the air flowing, so you don’t overheat while working out. HeatGear fabric : Ensures that compression fabrics are lightweight, so you stay cool without compromising coverage.

: Ensures that compression fabrics are lightweight, so you stay cool without compromising coverage. Four-way stretch: Lets you move with ease in every direction, no matter what fit you choose.

Fit type

Under Armour women’s shorts come in three styles.

Compression : Hugs the body tightly to keep your muscles warm and cuts down on chafing.

: Hugs the body tightly to keep your muscles warm and cuts down on chafing. Fitted : Lays against your skin without feeling tight.

: Lays against your skin without feeling tight. Loose: Bags over your body for maximum movement and comfort.

Pockets

Having a place to store essentials such as your phone and keys is a game-changer. Many Under Armour women’s shorts have pockets, either in the waistband, at the hips or both.

If you prefer a specific pocket style and the shorts you like don’t have them, you are apt to find similar silhouettes from Under Armour with the pockets you want. Keep looking.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour women’s shorts

They should cost between $15-$50, depending on the material and style.

Under Armour women’s shorts FAQ

What is the best underwear to wear with your Under Armour shorts?

A. Go for your favorite cut, but try to get it in a seamless style to minimize visible panty lines.

How can you add leak protection while working out during your period?

A. Consider buying a few pairs of period panties to rotate while working out on your period. Some can even replace tampons and pads altogether.

What are the best Under Armour women’s shorts to buy?

Top Under Armour women’s shorts

Under Armour Women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts

What you need to know: These lightweight shorts are soft and breathable for a “barely there” feeling.

What you’ll love: They’re built to last, with durable, moisture-wicking, anti-pilling and anti-odor fabric. They also have a soft elastic waistband to keep you comfortable during your workout and pockets on each side so you can take your essentials with you on the go.

What you should consider: They might be a little too loose for barre, Pilates and yoga workouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour women’s shorts for the money

Under Armour Women’s Play Up 3.0 Shorts

What you need to know: The updated elastic band is soft, light and stretchy for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: These shorts are a loose fit with side pockets for your essentials, and the hem is curved for a more flattering fit. They are made from a breathable lightweight knit fabric that is moisture-wicking with anti-pilling and anti-odor technology.

What you should consider: With a 3-inch hemline, these shorts might be a little too short for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Under Armour HeatGear Shorty Shorts

What you need to know: These compression-fit shorts are anti-chafing for a distraction-free workout.

What you’ll love: These shorts are moisture-wicking, anti-odor and have a four-way stretch to keep you fresh, dry and moving with ease. The waistband rests right on your hips, and they are made with HeatGear technology to give you coverage without the thickness of standard compression shorts.

What you should consider: If you don’t like tight-fitting shorts, you might find that a fitted style is a better choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

