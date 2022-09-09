Pit Boss offers a range of pellet grills that put authentic smoky flavor within reach for everyone.

Which Pit Boss pellet grill is best?

When most people think of outdoor grilling, they assume that propane and charcoal are their only two fuel options. However, wood pellet grills are gaining popularity, thanks to their ability to produce savory, smoky foods without the need for gas or lighter fluid.

Pit Boss offers a wide range of pellet grills. Because of its included cover and generous hopper size, the Pit Boss Navigator is the brand’s best option for those looking to get creative with their cookouts.

What to know before you buy a Pit Boss pellet grill

What is a pellet grill?

Sometimes called “pellet smokers,” pellet grills are outdoor appliances that burn small pieces of wood to cook food. While they look like traditional smokers, their cooking process is similar to that of a convection oven.

How pellet grills work

Pellet grills contain a burn pot which is fed wood pellets from an external hopper via a motorized auger. The pellets in the burn pot are ignited by a hot rod and the heat from their combustion is moved to the grill’s cooking chamber by a fan.

A pellet grill can maintain a consistent internal temperature by regulating the speed of its feed auger and convection fan. Pellet grills need to be connected to an electrical outlet to power their components.

Pellet grill pros

Flavor. Burning wood pellets creates flavorful, natural smoke.

Burning wood pellets creates flavorful, natural smoke. Ease of use. Gas and charcoal grills require constant attention to keep food cooking at the rate and temperature you want. Thanks to their control panels, pellet grills do the regulating for you.

Gas and charcoal grills require constant attention to keep food cooking at the rate and temperature you want. Thanks to their control panels, pellet grills do the regulating for you. Versatility. From quick sausages to slowly smoked ribs, pellet grills can accommodate a wide range of foods.

From quick sausages to slowly smoked ribs, pellet grills can accommodate a wide range of foods. No flare-ups. You don’t have to worry about a flare-up burning your burgers with a pellet grill, as there is no fire under your food.

Pellet grill cons

No searing. Because most pellet grills don’t let you access an open flame, there is no way to sear steaks or burgers.

Because most pellet grills don’t let you access an open flame, there is no way to sear steaks or burgers. Weight. Pellet grills are heavier than other grill types.

Pellet grills are heavier than other grill types. Electricity. While portable pellet grills are available, you still need to plug them into an electrical outlet.

While portable pellet grills are available, you still need to plug them into an electrical outlet. Light smoke flavor. Those who crave deep, pungent smokiness won’t be satisfied with a pellet grill, as they produce a more subtle flavor

Those who crave deep, pungent smokiness won’t be satisfied with a pellet grill, as they produce a more subtle flavor Cleaning. Because burned pellets produce ash, pellet grills need to be cleaned more often than gas grills

What to look for in a quality Pit Boss pellet grill

Hopper capacity

Purchase a grill with a generous pellet hopper. This is especially important for smoking, as you need to allow your food to cook for a long time. Select a grill with a hopper large enough to not need refilling, but keep in mind that this will increase the size and weight of your appliance.

Hybrid options

Some pellet grills allow you to connect a propane tank for gas grilling. With a hybrid grill, you can bypass the wood pellets for searing and grilling steaks, or dial in a combination of both cooking methods.

Cooking surface

Because their hoppers take up so much space, large pellet grills can crowd a small patio or deck. Consider your preferred cooking methods and how much food you intend to cook regularly so you can make the proper compromise between cooking surface and hopper size.

Meat probe

Some Pit Boss pellet grills include a heat probe you can use to check the internal temperature of your food via an LED readout.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pit Boss pellet grill

Pit Boss pellet grills cost $300-$850, depending on size and features.

Pit Boss pellet grill FAQ

Are pellet grills safer than other grills?

A. Yes. With regulated temperatures, no open flames and no tank of combustible gas, pellet grills are safer than propane or charcoal grills.

How long do pellets burn for?

A. Expect your grill to burn through about one-half of a pound of pellets per hour of cooking at 275 degrees.

Do pellet grills make a lot of smoke?

A. Pellet grills produce more smoke than gas grills, but it is directed up through a chimney to keep it controlled.

What’s the best Pit Boss pellet grill to buy?

Top Pit Boss pellet grill

Pit Boss Navigator

What you need to know: This grill’s hopper can hold up to 16 pounds of pellets for slow roasting and smoking.

What you’ll love: This grill comes with a meat probe and features porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates. It comes in three sizes and has a convenient front shelf that can be folded away when it’s not needed.

What you should consider: This grill is more expensive than other comparable options from competitors and Pit Boss alike.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pit Boss pellet grill for the money

Pit Boss PB440D2 Pellet Grill

What you need to know: This grill has large wheels to make it easier to move and includes a built-in bottle opener.

What you’ll love: With its five-pound hopper and 465 square inches of cooking surface, this grill is great for family dinners and holidays. It comes with a stainless steel thermometer and a shelf on its cart.

What you should consider: Some users are not satisfied with the accuracy of this grill’s built-in thermometer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pit Boss 71700FB Pellet Grill

What you need to know: Available in four sizes, this grill can accommodate any cookout or party.

What you’ll love: This grill features a broiler option that lets you cook food directly over a flame, eliminating one of most pellet grills’ biggest drawbacks. With up to 834 square inches of cooking surface, this grill will make you the neighborhood’s cookout superstar.

What you should consider: Strangely, only the midsize option of this grill features large wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.