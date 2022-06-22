No matter the size of your home, you’re sure to benefit from the added space and convenience of a pants hanger.

Which pants hangers are the best?

While it may be hard to believe, folding and laying your pants horizontally is actually the easiest way to keep them crease-free. However, it’s virtually impossible to have enough space in your closet to lay all your pants down flat; that’s where a well-designed hanger comes into play.

Whether you’re pressed for clothing storage space or want to ensure that your pants stay crisp and neat all year, investing in a pants hanger can make your life easier. If you are looking for a high-quality but economical pants hanger, the Zober High-Grade Wooden Pants Hanger is the top option.

What to know before you buy pants hangers

Material

The material of your pants hanger not only largely determines its general quality and durability but also affects its aesthetic as well. Top-quality materials like wood are recommended; plastic and steel may work well, but low-quality plastic, in particular, is brittle and may grow weak over time. Plus, most people don’t find plastic or other artificial materials as visually appealing as wood or metal.

Design

A smartly designed pants hanger will be able to fold in on itself, have added slip-proof pads, or offer a sleek shape that easily fits into your closet without being difficult to take out. Many designs combine a visually appealing shape with practical benefits.

Capacity

Some pants hangers only accommodate one pair of pants at a time. Others can comfortably store up to five pairs, saving you extra closet space. If your closet is packed to the brim, considering a model that can handle more, not less, is your safest bet.

What to look for in quality pants hangers

Collapsible

Some pants hangers can fold into themselves, making storage a breeze for when you’re not using them.

Color

If you plan on having your pants hanger in a visible place, it makes sense to want it to match your space. There are pants hangers in various colors, but black and metallic seem to be the most common offerings. Wooden options also seem particularly popular.

Nonslip

Look for pants hangers that offer nonslip pads (whether felt or plastic) so that your pants won’t drop on the floor, even if they’re shaken around a bit. For those with stuffed closets, small children or anyone on the clumsy side, this feature is a true life-saver. However, if you are in need of smoothing wrinkles from pants that have fallen, a steamer is a great device to have on hand.

How much you can expect to spend on pants hangers

Depending on the material they’re made with as well as their size and design, pants hangers cost on average $15-$40. Typically, you’ll pay the most for wooden models.

Pants hangers FAQ

What is the best way to hang my pants?

A. When you’re hanging your pants, make sure you’ve freshly washed and ironed your pants in advance; this will help them maintain their shape while in storage. There’s no perfect way to hang your pants; rather, be sure to pay attention to the natural shape and crease of your pants and hang them in a way that best keeps this shape intact. Still, it’s generally recommended that you keep your pants vertically aligned (that is to say, make sure they are hanging lengthwise) so that gravity helps keep them unruffled.

Should I hang up my jeans, too?

A. Denim jeans are unlikely to crease or wrinkle no matter how they’re stored; however, having your jeans hung up rather than stuffed in a drawer, keeps them cleaner and refreshed, which may help them last longer. In general, delicately hanging your clothes helps air them out, so it’s hardly ever a bad idea.

What are the best pants hangers to buy?

Top pants hangers

Zober High-Grade Wooden Pants Hanger

What you need to know: These luxurious nonslip wooden hangers guarantee that your clothes will remain perfectly pressed and orderly.

What you’ll love: Adjustable lengths, rotating hooks and durable wooden material make this pants hanger a stand-out buy. Plus, it’s available in various color options and uses rubber clips to hold onto pants safely without slipping. The rotating hooks make using this pants hanger easy and convenient.

What you should consider: The frame is adequately strong to support slacks, work pants, and the like but may not be strong enough for heavy-duty articles of clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pants hangers for the money

Red Photon Pants Hangers

What you need to know: Looking to maximize your space? This pants hanger collapses multiple pants neatly and cleanly to make the most of your closet.

What you’ll love: It comes with five collapsible levels, permitting up to five pairs of pants to fit at a given time, which is truly a bargain for one pants hanger. The five tiers fit seamlessly even into small closets.

What you should consider: Be advised that the slip-proof foam coating on this hanger is sensitive to high heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Huji Heavy-Duty Hanger Organizers

What you need to know: Visually low-key, these hangers are easy to use and neatly fit into any sized closet.

What you’ll love: The open L-shape makes them easy to access no matter how full your closet is. Because you don’t have to clamp anything down, it’s simple to remove and replace articles of clothing quickly on these hangers. felt-like texture helps ensure your pants won’t fall off.

What you should consider: Some users say that the quality of these hangers may vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

