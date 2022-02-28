Best large lampshade

Old lampshades can be repurposed as decorative baskets, and their frames make great hanging planters. Check out home decor websites for ways to upcycle your old lampshades before you throw them away.

Which large lampshade is best?

Lampshades drastically change the look and feel of a room simply by diffusing the glare of a bare light bulb. They give light where it’s needed and create ambiance out of thin air. Since lampshades serve both practical and decorative purposes, finding the right model for your needs can be tricky, especially if you need a large one.

The perfect large lampshade isn’t too big or too small. It stands out when lit but blends into the background when dark. Royal Designs, Inc. Tapered Shallow Drum Hardback Lampshade comes in over a dozen colors and finishes that complement any room.

What to know before you buy a large lampshade

Dimensions

When looking at lampshade sizes, there are three measurements to know. The first number is the diameter across the top of the lampshade. The second is the diameter across the bottom of the lampshade. The third number is the length of the side of the lampshade.

Large lampshades are any lampshade where the middle number, the bottom diameter, is 13-16 inches. Extra-large lampshades are 16 inches and above.

Size

To find the right size lampshade for your lamp, measure the widest part of the lamp (this is usually the base), then multiply by two. This number should match the bottom diameter (or middle number) of your lampshade. Then, measure the height of your lamp. The side length (or third number) of your lampshade should be around two-thirds of the height.

If you’re replacing an old lampshade, measure it and take note of whether you want something bigger, smaller or around the same size.

Shape

The shape of your large lampshade isn’t just an aesthetic choice — it also affects the way light is dispersed throughout the room. Drum lampshades are popular. They’re the same diameter on the top and bottom for even distribution of light.

Empire or cone-shaped lampshades are a classic choice. They direct light down, perfect for a bedside or tabletop lamp. Bell-shaped lampshades are an easy way to dress up a room, while square or rectangular-shaped lampshades add a unique modern touch.

What to look for in a quality large lampshade

Color

Most lampshades are some variation of white, cream or light brown. These colors are versatile and generally unobtrusive.

If you’re seeking something more exciting, there are lampshades in primary colors, neons and even black. Keep in mind that these lampshades drastically alter the light in your room. For more versatility, consider a color-changing light bulb that you can control with your phone instead.

Outer material and pattern

The outer material of your lampshade also affects the quality of the light. Cotton, linen and paper lampshades allow more light through. Silk, parchment and card lampshades block more light out. If the outer material has a pattern or texture, that will show up in shadow on your walls when the lamp is lit.

If you want light for practical purposes, an untextured or cotton shade is the better choice. If you want to create a mood, a textured or silk shade might be the better bet.

Inner lining

Some lampshades have an inner lining that creates white, yellow or gold-colored light. You might prefer a softer light for Zoom calls or for adjusting your eyes as you wake up in the morning or fall asleep at night.

You can have a lampshade without an inner lining, but you’ll probably be able to see the light bulb and harp while it’s lit. The harp is the piece of metal that attaches your lampshade to your lamp. Some users won’t care about this, while others may find the unlined look sloppy.

How much you can expect to spend on a large lampshade

The price of a large lampshade depends on size and quality of materials. Low-end models can be found for $20-$40, but they may not last long. Midrange options are a better bet at $40-$90. High-end varieties reach into the hundreds, with large silk lampshades topping out around $300.

Large lampshade FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a large lampshade?

A. Follow instructions from the manufacturer. Best cleaning practices depend on the fabric used on the outside of the shade. For fabrics other than silk, use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum. For plastic, natural fibers or glass, use a feather duster or a lint roller. Always turn off the lamp before cleaning.

Can I paint on my large fabric lampshade?

A. In most cases, yes. Painting on a fabric lampshade is a wonderful way to create a “unique to you” lighting experience in any room. It’s a particularly fun idea for a child’s room or nursery. Just remember that heavy amounts of colored paint change the quality of the light. Also be sure to let your lampshade dry fully before use.

What’s the best large lampshade to buy?

Top large lampshade

Royal Designs, Inc. Tapered Shallow Drum Hardback Lampshade

What you need to know: With multiple sizes and over a dozen colors to choose from, this versatile lampshade is the best choice for most buyers.

What you’ll love: Sizes reach as large as 14 by 20 by 13 inches. The premium linen fabric is available in several different textures. This lampshade comes with brass finish hardware.

What you should consider: It’s expensive compared to similar models. Some users reported issues with their lampshade arriving damaged or dented.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large lampshade for the money

Brentwood Collection Fine Burlap Large Empire Lampshade

What you need to know: This lampshade creates a rustic look for a great price.

What you’ll love: This lampshade is available in multiple sizes, up to 6 by 17 by 11.5 inches. It comes with a harp. Its earthy color creates a homey ambiance.

What you should consider: The texture of the burlap creates a slight pattern when lit, which some buyers may find unsightly or distracting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CAL Lighting 18-Inch White Vertical Piped Basic Bell Lampshade

What you need to know: This 9.5 by 18 by 12.5-inch lampshade has a neutral color that will easily match most decor.

What you’ll love: Its elegant bell shape adds a touch of class to any room. It’s made with high-quality, durable materials. It gives off the perfect amount of light.

What you should consider: This design may be a bit too stuffy for some tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Herman Michael writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.