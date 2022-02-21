Best cowhide rug

A cowhide rug makes for a bold and timeless statement, whether on the floor or the wall.

Which cowhide rug is best?

When it comes to rustic decor, few accessories dramatically affect a room’s atmosphere as a cowhide rug. Able to tie a room’s aesthetic together or completely change its vibe, cowhide rugs provide a classic, traditional look that cannot go unnoticed. Today’s modern decorators or homeowners have a wide range of cowhide rug options to choose from, including synthetic models that allow for a guilt-free and easy-to-maintain room feature.

The Sunshine Cowhides Cowhide Rug is an excellent way to bring a touch of traditional class and texture to any room. Sourced from South America, this company’s natural rugs are available in various colors and patterns.

What to know before you buy a cowhide rug

Natural vs. synthetic cowhide rugs

Natural cowhides provide an authentic, rural appeal. However, synthetic options are available that may be indistinguishable from the real thing. Faux hides allow for guilt-free interior design and are easier to maintain than real animal skin. They are also more affordable.

Patterns will vary

The beauty of natural decor is that no two units will ever be the same. While photos can suggest the type of pattern and color you may receive, every individual cow’s pattern and coloration will be different. Keep this in mind as you shop because you may have to adjust your expectations regarding how exactly your cowhide rug will look when placed.

Your room’s decor

A cowhide rug makes a bold fashion statement. While a cowhide rug will seamlessly integrate into almost any room that features western decor or leather furniture, it is a more exotic and surprising choice for otherwise modern rooms. Consider your sensibilities and your existing decorations before purchasing a cowhide rug. Be mindful that incorporating an animal print or skin into your aesthetic will definitely affect the aesthetic of your environment.

Odor considerations

Because natural cowhide rugs are animal skin, they will produce an odor that may be surprising to those not familiar with authentic leather and animal products. A properly processed hide will likely smell like fresh leather, although some characteristic animal processing odors may be present. As the rug ages, you can expect this odor to decrease in intensity and most likely completely disappear.

What to look for in a quality cowhide rug

Proper manufacturing

Natural cowhide rugs require special attention and care during processing to ensure quality and longevity. Be sure to purchase your rug from a supplier with a reputation for producing high-grade leather products. Improperly prepared hides can crack and otherwise deteriorate over time. You can be less selective about synthetic cowhide rugs but still want to ensure that you invest in a well-made product.

Color

Most people think of black and white dairy cows when asked to consider the color and pattern of a cow’s fur. However, these animals come in a wide variety of color variations, from solid black or cream to tricolor and brindle. Consider which type of hide will look the best in your chosen room while keeping in mind that patterns and colors in natural animal fur will vary.

Flat edges

Healthy cows produce smooth, healthy hides and leather. Select a rug that has flat edges with no signs of cracking or curling. Brittleness or curling can indicate poor craftsmanship, unfit animals or poor processing techniques.

Supple material

If you grab a section of a high-quality cowhide rug and bunch it in your hand, the fur and leather will spring back to its original shape upon release. Low-quality leather will not be as supple, and any wrinkles you cause while you bunch it will either remain or be slow to flatten. Select a cowhide rug that is soft, flexible and returns to its natural shape and texture if folded or bent.

How much you can expect to spend on a cowhide rug

Cowhide rugs are surprisingly affordable, with many natural options available for $200 or less. You can purchase faux cowhide rugs for under $100.

Cowhide rug FAQ

Where do cowhide rugs come from?

A. Cowhide rugs are sourced from cattle used in the meat and dairy industry. No farms specifically breed cows for their hide, meaning that any cowhide rug you encounter will result from animals processed for meat and leather with little waste.

Will my dog chew my cowhide rug?

A. Many people assume that their dog will make short work of their cowhide rug by chewing it. The leather and fur on a cowhide rug share little in common with the rawhide bones and toys that dogs enjoy. Unless your pet already has a habit of eating your furniture or decorations, they will unlikely view your cowhide rug as something worth chewing.

How do I clean a natural cowhide rug?

A. A cow’s skin and fur are already designed to keep the animal itself clean. As a result, cowhide rugs are not easily stained and can be gently swept to remove any debris from them. You should vacuum it in the direction of its fur, while liquid spills can be sponged off or mopped up. You can even steam clean it if needed.

What are the best cowhide rugs to buy?

Top cowhide rug

Sunshine Cowhides Cowhide Rug

What you need to know: This natural cowhide rug is from a supplier with more than 60 years of experience in the hide industry.

What you’ll love: Sourced from South America, this gorgeous cowhide rug will last for generations if cared for properly and is available in many colors and patterns.

What you should consider: Some buyers note that customer service from this company is less than ideal, even when customers receive a hide with a brand or imperfection on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cowhide rug for money

MustMat Brown Faux Cow Print Rug

What you need to know: While this rug won’t fool the discerning eye, it provides an affordable way to bring a rustic vibe to any room while on a budget.

What you’ll love: This rug is machine washable and softer than natural options. At under $50, it allows you to add some guilt-free, country charm to your interior space.

What you should consider: Each rug is identical, and the pattern is not very convincing for those looking for authenticity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rodeo Real Cowhide on Leather Rug

What you need to know: This natural cowhide rug is available in four attractive patterns.

What you’ll love: Add unmistakably natural charm to your interior space with this large, authentic cowhide rug. With four different pattern types to choose from, you can find a rug for any room or color scheme.

What you should consider: The manufacturer states that some hides may arrive with burns or other natural abrasions on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

