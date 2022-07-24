The most recent film featuring Alvin, Simon and Theodore — “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” — was released in 2015.

Which Alvin and the Chipmunks gift is best?

Novelty act Alvin and the Chipmunks have been rocking out since they began recording their squeaky-voiced songs in 1958. Generations continue to enjoy the iconic songs, as well as TV series and movies featuring the cute rockers.

Because of the enduring appeal of Alvin and the Chipmunks, there are fans young and old that would appreciate a gift featuring the squirrel-like trio. From vintage items to movies to toys and more, we’ve found some outstanding Alvin and the Chipmunks merch for just about any fan.

Who are Alvin and the Chipmunks?

In addition to Alvin, who’s known for his mischievous ways, the Chipmunks include goofy Theodore and smart Simon. In the early years, the group members were often at odds with their manager Dave Seville, which led to silly interchanges on musical recordings that delighted young listeners.

The most notable characteristic of the Chipmunks’ distinctive sound is the high-pitched voices that were created in the studio by speeding up the recordings. The group became so popular among youngsters that it won awards and inspired the release of comic books, a children’s TV series, and more musical recordings.

Over the years, Alvin and the Chipmunks have been featured in movies, TV specials, and other animated series. They also continued to release new music collections through the 1990s and early 2000s, including “The Chipmunks Rock the House” and the country album “Chipmunks in Low Places.”

Types of Alvin and the Chipmunks gifts

While fans still love the Chipmunks’ music, shows, and movies, it’s been several years since the latest release. Therefore, it can be difficult to find items like Alvin and the Chipmunk toys. If you are searching for a present for a Chipmunks enthusiast or collector, you have options. Below we’ve done the searching for you and rounded up our favorite finds that feature the furry bandmates.

What are the best Alvin and the Chipmunks gifts to buy?

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift

Fisher-Price Alvin and the Chipmunks RC Skate Tricks Alvin

What you need to know: A fun, interactive toy that’s great for kids but also appeals to Alvin and the Chipmunks collectors.

What you’ll love: Not only is this Alvin toy powered by a remote to perform exciting tricks, it also plays sounds and phrases that add to the fun. We love the cute skateboard theme and easy-to-use controls.

What you should consider: A few customers reported toys that were damaged when they arrived.

Sold by Amazon

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift for the money

Bendon Publishing Alvin and the Chipmunks Coloring and Activity Book Set

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable gift that features Alvin and his friends, you can’t go wrong with this pair of activity-filled books.

What you’ll love: Two books that are packed with pages for coloring or completing challenging activities. The adventures of the Chipmunks are depicted throughout this affordable set.

What you should consider: It can be a toss-up whether you receive books with the Road Chip or Chipwrecked theme.

Sold by Amazon

Top vintage Alvin and the Chipmunks gift

Vintage 90s Alvin and the Chipmunks Soft Rubber Figures

What you need to know: This trio of figures is the best option if you’re looking for vintage Alvin and the Chipmunks toys for a new fan or long-time collector.

What you’ll love: This collection includes Alvin, Theodore, and Simon figures from the early 1990s. Each figure is three inches in height and nicely detailed.

What you should consider: Figures may be low in stock, so it’s best not to hesitate to make your purchase.

Sold by Etsy

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift for toddlers

Alvin and the Chipmunks Toddler Bedding Sets

What you need to know: You can dress up your young Alvin and the Chipmunks fan’s room in style with this complete toddler bedding set that features the trio in bold colors.

What you’ll love: Preschoolers will love this bedding set’s colorful rocker Chipmunks graphics, while parents will love how the pieces are designed to fit toddler-sized beds. It comes with fitted and flat sheets, a pillowcase, and a bedspread.

What you should consider: Washing the items with care is important to help prevent fading and shrinking.

Sold by Amazon

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift of clothing

Alvin Shirt

What you need to know: A cool T-shirt that’s available in a wide selection of sizes for kids and adults.

What you’ll love: Alvin’s personality is accurately depicted on this fun shirt that sports his likeness with a mischievous grin. You can choose from sizes for small and older kids, as well as adults.

What you should consider: This shirt is crafted of cotton material that may shrink a bit when laundered.

Sold by Etsy

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift for young fans

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” movie

What you need to know: Kid-friendly content and an adorable theme make this movie a good choice for any child that loves the Chipmunks and animated films.

What you’ll love: A family film that features the lovable cast of Chipmunks performing their songs on an exciting road trip.

What you should consider: Older kids may not find this moving very entertaining.

Sold by Amazon

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift for movie buffs

“Alvin and the Chipmunks” 2007 Poster Print

What you need to know: Alvin, Theodore, and Simon on a movie poster that the young and young at heart can appreciate.

What you’ll love: This poster features the Chipmunks from their 2007 feature film. It’s a fun option for fans of various ages who love to watch the furry band members on the screen.

What you should consider: If you are shopping for a young child who enjoys the Chipmunks, this isn’t the best option.

Sold by Overstock

Top Alvin and the Chipmunks gift for binge-watching

Alvin and the Chipmunks 4-Movie Collection

What you need to know: Choose this set of four classic Alvin and the Chipmunks movies for anyone who loves to indulge in funny, family-friendly animated movies.

What you’ll love: Great for kids that love to watch animated Chipmunk films, as this collection includes four of their most popular movies. The box set comes in a choice of DVD or Blu-Ray.

What you should consider: Although rare, a few customers report faulty discs that didn’t play.

Sold by Amazon

