2331 State Route 209 Sciota, PA

Phone: 570-801-6101

When a loved one passes, it becomes an overwhelming and sad time for the entire family.

Rest In Peace Funeral Merchandise, conveniently located in the Chestnut Hill Plaza on Route 209 in Sciota, PA off the Lehighton exit on Route 33, can make it easy on you with all your funeral merchandise needs.

The hardest issue to face when a loved one passes is that the funeral business is a business. Not everyone wants to think of a funeral as a business matter, but in reality most families spend between $3,000 and $12,000 dollars for services. We at Rest In Peace understand the business of funerals and want to assist families with getting the best service for their loved one at the best price.

We offer personalized service, private appointments and walk-ins are always welcome. With affordable prices and high-quality funeral merchandise many families have found that making funeral arrangements in advance helps to take the stress of decision making in the future.

By proactively making those arrangements now, you have the time to select the type of burial products you’d like for your loved one and have fewer difficult and expensive choices to make when that time comes, which can be a huge relief.

Also, some families may have a clear picture of what they want their funerals to look like while others do not. Rest In Peace can help you realize the service that best fits your family and your loved ones wishes.

From Caskets, Urns, Jewelry, Keepsakes, Monuments, even Pet Monuments, we have it all. We understand families differ in style, taste, and budget; that’s why we have built relationships with local and national product manufactures to offer you all the funeral merchandise you will need. We want to ease your mind and have your loved one comfortably rest in peace. Call today to schedule your appointment at 570-801-6101 or visit our showroom on 2331 State Route 209 Sciota, PA.