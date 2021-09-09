Williamsport 9/11 motorcycle memorial ride will happen rain or shine Saturday

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities throughout the area are preparing to pay tribute to those lost during the 9/11 attacks. In Lycoming County, one event will have thousands of motorcycles riding to remember.

The 9/11 Memorial Coalition is made up of several members and local clubs that come together each year to plan the ride.







Right after the attacks, a group of motorcyclists drove around the county in solidity with first responders and victims who perished. From then, the idea continued to grow and became an annual event.

Last year’s ride was canceled due to COVID, but this year it’s back and bigger than ever.

“They’ll have vendors there, they’ll have music. There’ll be a time then to go from sort of thinking it’s a solemn funeral procession to coming back and being able to fellowship,” said Gary Smith, Vice President of the 9/11 Memorial Coalition.

The rides start on Saturday at 10 a.m. in front of the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department. The entire Route 54 in front of the fire department will be blocked off to allow bikers to ride.

10 to 15 thousand motorcycles are expected to come out. The event will go on rain or shine.