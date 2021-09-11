Two new monuments soon to be displayed in Shamokin to remember those fallen

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A solemn ceremony in Northumberland County marked the 20th anniversary of the attack and served to showcase two new monuments for the area.

First responders and community members from in and around Shamokin gathered Saturday morning to remember those who died in the September 11th attacks.

The Patriot’s Day Memorial walk and service honored those who serve locally as firefighters, police officers, and other first responders were recognized for their courage on the job.

This year’s event featured the surprise unveiling of two new monuments soon to be on display in the region. They were fashioned using steel from the rubble left behind when the twin towers collapsed. The phrase “never forget” is featured prominently on the surface of the steel.

Retired New York City firefighter Tony Tomesheski was the guest speaker at the service. He was there during the search for survivors following the collapse of the Twin Towers.

He told the crowd Patriots Day is an important time to pause and reflect on events of that day.

These anniversaries are opportunities to also remember what happened days and weeks late as the country tried to make sense of the terrorism and tragedy of 9/11.

“But also, to never forget the day after, the unity that we had. And that we should really strive for that type of unity again. Because we can do it if we don’t listen to the negative voices from people who want to separate us,” said Tomesheski.

The Twin Monuments were made possible by the Stephen Siller Foundation, named for a firefighter who died trying to save others on 9/11.

The monuments will soon be on display in a public place, in the city of Shamokin and Coal Township. As the donation was a surprise, their permanent homes are still up for discussion.