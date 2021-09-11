Three religions come together for remembrance and resolve

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Through so much tragedy, 9/11 brought Americans closer. One group kept that tradition going by bringing three religions together to remember that day.

Interfaith council of Wyoming Valley opened their doors, today, to everyone for a memorial service honoring first responders and victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The service at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre incorporated Christianity, Judaism and the Nation of Islam.

They preached forgiveness and peace for those terrorist acts and reminded everyone that we’re more alike than different.

“It just felt like who we are, what America is. It showed the real picture of America. That we are one nation under one God and we are together in this,” said Dr. Ibrahim Almeky, President of Islamic Association of Northeastern PA.

They also sang patriotic songs and talked about unity and coming together, not just during times of crisis.