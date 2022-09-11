JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcyclists revved their way through Lackawanna County to remember a soldier killed in the war on terror, and help veterans groups in his name.

The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride began and ended at Jessup Hose company number two carnival grounds. This year marked the 15 and final fundraising ride in memory of Argonish.

“I’m honored, I’m really honored, that they come, not just to respect my son’s memory, but to help us raise money for different veterans,” said Mike Argonish, Sgt. Argonish’s father.

“Even though it’s raining the people that truly support what our mission of this event has been over the last 15 years and keeping Jan’s legacy alive, it doesn’t matter how much rain there is,” added Talia Walsh, President of the Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride.

Organizers say supporting Veterans will continue in some way even though the ride won’t.