Salute to America: 9/11 tribute and Irish American Festival

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Communities across the region are coming together today to honor those fallen on 9/11. One event blended the remembrance with a celebration for the first time.

After canceling their Saint Patrick’s Day celebration due to COVID, the Pocono Irish American Club decided to plan something different.

“We thought 9/11 would be a great day to pay tribute to our fallen and have families together and just bring people back down here to Stroudsburg and help our businesses because they’re struggling,” said Brian Gallagher, President of Pocono Irish American Club.

So, they came up with the salute to America 9/11 tribute blended with a Saint Patrick’s Day twist. There’s everything from vendors and music to the more somber tributes and remembrances. Some of the lives lost in the attacks on America were from Monroe County.

“There’s a tremendous amount of people that lived in this area that traveled to new york or might have been involved with someone who was on one of the other planes,” explained Marshalls Creek resident, John Conway.

Greg Amundsen lost a neighbor on 9/11 and this day always hits close to home, “To see what his family went through and all of us rallying around that family in support, it was a horrible time.”

A couple in Stroudsburg say they lost friends in the attacks. Others were fortunate to survive.

“Her brother and his wife worked in the city right up Wall Street so they were there when it happened. They got out but they were chased by the cloud of dust and it was just scary. We didn’t know where her family was and a lot of families were lost,” said Ross and Geralyn Brown.

Others are also staying positive by celebrating the lives that were lost.

“We take this day to remember exactly those people who actually paid the sacrifice trying to help others,” said Chris Snook, who is part of the Northeast Search and Rescue Team.